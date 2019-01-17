Buster Brady faces test in Ballarat Cup

THE rise and rise of Buster Brady will be tested in Saturday night’s PETstock Ballarat Pacing Cup as Kima Frenning’s debutant training experience dips its toe into the top tier of Australasian pacing.

Plucked from New Zealand by new owners Stokie Racing Group after a career on the edge of the Kiwi’s elite, including a fifth in the 2017 New Zealand Trotting Cup, Buster Brady burst on to Australia’s scene with Geelong and Cobram cup victories.

The only horse in Frenning’s care, the six-year-old was held back from the TAB Inter Dominion despite a late rankings rise that earned qualification, making Saturday night’s Group 1 his Australian debut against the big boys.

“It’s definitely going to be a test for him to go out in the Ballarat Cup against a couple of the best ones and just see where we’ve got him,” Frenning told RSN 927’s Gait Speed.

She will steer Buster Brady from gate five, outside race favourite Thefixer and directly inside TAB Inter Dominion placegetter Cruz Bromac, with the All Stars pair dominant in the market.

At $4.40 with tab.com.au fixed odds, Buster Brady is the shortest priced challenger in a field of Victorians eager to put their case as the next big thing and boost their chances of getting a start in the February 2 Del-Re National A. G. Hunter Cup.

“He’s pulled up really well from Cobram and seems really good,” Frenning said. “The draw looks a little bit tricky, but this probably gives us an opportunity to see if we can drive him with cover, just drive him for his speed and see how we go from there. He is very quick.”

Frenning will also steer David Aiken-trainer pair Big Jack Hammer in the E B Cochran Trotters Cup and Malcolms Rhythm in the first Downbytheseaside Victoria Derby heat, the latter unbeaten in six starts since breaking his maiden status.

“He’s just come through his races really, really well and keeps improving every single run,” Frenning said.

“He’s still learning about racing, which is pretty scary. I would love to see when he actually switches on and starts to race. He’s just going really, really good and I’m super excited to go into the Derby heats with him.”