Busy Grand Circuit weekend begins Friday

Harness Racing This Week: Molson Pace, The Raceway at Western Fair District, London, Ontario; Currier & Ives Filly, The Meadows, Washington, Pa.; Art Rooney and Lismore, Yonkers Raceway, Yonkers, N.Y.; and Maxie Lee Memorial, Ben Stafford Jr. Memorial and Betsy Ross, Harrah's Philadelphia, Chester, Pa.

Schedule of events: The Grand Circuit will take place at four locations this weekend. Action begins on Friday (May 26) at The Raceway at Western Fair District with the C$150,000 Molson Pace for free for all pacers.

Also on Friday, The Meadows will card three $24,000 divisions in the Currier & Ives for 3-year-old filly trotters.

Yonkers Raceway will host the $300,000 final of the Art Rooney Pace (3-year-old colts/geldings) and the $140,760 Lismore Pace (3-year-old fillies) on Saturday (May 27). Elimination winner Downbytheseaside leads the field of eight in the Art Rooney Pace.

Harrah's Philadelphia will host three Invitational events on Sunday (May 28), each with a purse of $150,000, in the Maxie Lee Memorial for older trotters, the Ben Stafford Jr. Memorial for older pacing males and the Betsy Ross for older filly and mare pacers.

Complete entries for the Meadows, Yonkers and Harrah's Philadelphia races can be found by clicking on this link.

Western Fair entries can be found by clicking on this link.

Last time: World champion Downbytheseaside (David Miller, $3.10) was as odds-on as advertised Saturday night (May 20), winning Yonkers Raceway's lone $40,000 elimination for the 27th Art Rooney Pace for 3-year-olds.

Starting from the second tier in the nine-to-get-to-eight foray, Downbytheseaside found himself three-wide at the half in a race that had much more movement than expected. Last season's Lawrence B. Sheppard Pace winner, Summer Side (Ray Schnittker), made the first lead, stuffing Stealth Bomber (Brett Miller) in behind before a :28.1 opening quarter-mile.

However, Stealth Bomber wanted to no part of the pocket. That one made the lead, with last season's New York Sire Stakes champion Funknwaffles (Brian Sears) and Downbytheseaside in hot pursuit.

Downbytheseaside fronted the fray right at the :55.4 intermission, than continued toward a 1:24.3 three-quarters. Stealth Bomber then moved again, vacating a three-hole in front of Miso Fast (Matt Kakaley). Downbytheseaside opened a couple of lengths in and out of the final turn, winning by 1-1/4 lengths in 1:52.2. Miso Fast snapped Stealth Bomber for second, with Summer Side and Mac's Jackpot (Jason Bartlett) rounding out the payees.

Funknwaffles tired to sixth, with Henry The Dragon (Montrell Teague) and rank outsider Rollin About (Brent Holland) also earning invites to Saturday night's (May 27) $300,000 final. Heaven's Gait (Jordan Stratton) made a filthy break passing the three-quarters, winding up last and not making the finale.

For Downbytheseaside, a son of Somebeachsomewhere trained by Brian Brown for co-owners Country Club Acres, Joe Sbrocco, Richard Lombardo and Diamond Creek Racing, it was his second win in as many season starts. He is 10-for-15 in his career.

Hannelore Hanover returned to Mohawk Racetrack for the first time this season Monday (May 22) and turned in a dominating 1:52.4 victory in the first leg of the Miss Versatility. A field of eight older trotting mares clashed in the $38,836 Grand Circuit event.

Hannelore Hanover was sent off as the 1-5 favorite and made a winning performance look like a walk in the park. Driver Yannick Gingras let the big mare stride out early, but yielded for a four-hole spot and allowed Emoticon Hanover and Side Bet Hanover to play musical chairs with the lead.

As Emoticon Hanover reclaimed the lead for the second time at the half in :56.3, Hannelore Hanover was sent first-up by Gingras and the heavy favorite claimed the top spot swinging into the turn. The superstar trotting mare proceeded to post a 1:24.3 third quarter followed by a :28.1 kicker to secure a 5-1/4 length victory. Emoticon Hanover held her position to finish second, while Barn Girl won a show photo over Oho Diamond.

Trained by Ron Burke, Hannelore Hanover came into her second start of the season Monday off a second place finish at Miami Valley on May 7.

A 5-year-old daughter of Swan For All , Hannelore Hanover is owned by Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi, Frank Baldachino and J&T Silva Stables. Last season, Hannelore Hanover won 17 of 20 starts and earned $1.1 million. Her victory Monday gives her 27 career wins and an additional $19,418 to her bankroll of more than $1.4 million.

Complete recaps of all the weekend races are available at the Grand Circuit website.

Grand Circuit Standings: In 2017, the Grand Circuit leaders in three categories (driver, trainer and owner) will once again be tracked on a points system (20-10-5 for the top three finishers in divisions/finals and 10-5-2 for the top three finishers in eliminations/legs). Winbak Farms is the sponsor for the 2017 Grand Circuit awards.

Here are the leaders through and including the races on May 20.

Drivers: 1. Jason Bartlett - 148; 2. Yannick Gingras - 119; 3. Matt Kakaley - 101; 4. Jordan Stratton - 96; 5. Tim Tetrick - 63.

Trainers: 1. Ron Burke - 111; 2. Peter Tritton - 92; 3. Richard Banca - 86; 4. Rene Allard - 79; 5. Scott DiDomenico - 39.

Owners: 1. Harry von Knoblauch Stable - 73.5; 2. Fred Monteleone Stable - 32; 3t. Carolyn Atherton - 30; 3t. Burke Racing Stable - 30; 5. Weaver Bruscemi - 27.

Looking ahead: Grand Circuit action will take place at Northfield Park, The Meadows and Mohawk next weekend. Northfield will host the Battle of Lake Erie for open pacers; the Meadows will contest the Currier & Ives for 3-year-old trotting colts; and Mohawk will feature the Somebeachsomewhere for 3-year-old colt pacers and the second leg of the Graduate for 4-year-old open pacers and trotters.