Busy Grand Circuit weekend begins Friday

Harness Racing This Week: Armbro Flight, Goodtimes, Pepsi North America Cup, Fan Hanover and Roses Are Red eliminations, Mohawk Racetrack, Campbellville, Ontario; Charlie Hill Memorial, Scioto Downs, Columbus, Ohio; and Graduate Series third leg, Tioga Downs, Nichols, N.Y.

Schedule of events: Grand Circuit action this week begins on Friday (June 9) at Mohawk Racetrack with two C$35,000 eliminations in the Armbro Flight for trotting mares and two C$30,000 eliminations in the Goodtimes for 3-year-old trotting colts. The Saturday (June 10) card at Mohawk features a trio of C$50,000 eliminations for the Pepsi North America Cup for 3-year-old pacing colts, three C$35,000 eliminations in the Roses Are Red for pacing mares and two C$35,000 eliminations in the Fan Hanover for 3-year-old pacing fillies.

Scioto Downs will also host Grand Circuit racing on Saturday as the central Ohio oval features the $200,000 Charlie Hill Memorial for older trotters.

Tioga Downs will round out a busy Grand Circuit weekend on Sunday (June 11) with $75,000 (est.) third leg contests in the Graduate Series for 4-year-old open pacers and trotters.

Complete entries for the U.S. races can be found by clicking on this link. Mohawk entries can be found by clicking on this link.

Last time: All Bets Off won Saturday's (June 3) $200,000 Battle of Lake at Northfield Park, making him only the second horse to win both the Carl Milstein Memorial and the Battle of Lake Erie, which are two of the track's prestigious Grand Circuit events. Wiggle It Jiggleit, the 2015 Horse of the Year, is the only other horse to accomplish the same feat.

All Bets Off ( Bettor's Delight -Armbro Penelope) is owned by the partnership of Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi, Frank Baldachino and The Panhellenic Stable. He is trained by Ron Burke. Matt Kakaley had the winning drive.

As the gate pulled away from the stellar Battle field, Luck Be Withyou and Aaron Merriman rushed to the front, setting wicked fast fractions of :26, :52.4 and 1:20.3.

All Bets Off started from post four and made a three-wide bid late in the third panel to make the front and best Luck Be Withyou and Rockin Ron by 2-1/4 lengths, stopping the clock at 1:49.2. The time represents a new track record for pacers that are 5-year-olds and up. The former 1:50.4 mark was set in 2002 by Western Millennium and Walter Case Jr.

Saturday's win marks the 25th score for All Bets Off in 86 career races and increases his bankroll to $2,372,503.

Complete recaps of the weekend races are available at the Grand Circuit website.

Grand Circuit Standings: In 2017, the Grand Circuit leaders in three categories (driver, trainer and owner) will once again be tracked on a points system (20-10-5 for the top three finishers in divisions/finals and 10-5-2 for the top three finishers in eliminations/legs). Winbak Farms is the sponsor for the 2017 Grand Circuit awards.

Here are the leaders through and including the races on June 3.

Drivers: 1. Yannick Gingras - 179; 2. Jason Bartlett - 148; 3. Jordan Stratton - 136; 4. Matt Kakaley - 121; 5. David Miller - 94.

Trainers: 1. Ron Burke - 203; 2. Peter Tritton - 132; 3. Richard Banca - 86; 4. Rene Allard - 84; 5. Noel Daley - 67.

Owners: 1. Harry von Knoblauch Stable - 103.5; 2. Burke Racing Stable - 49.2; 3. Weaver Bruscemi - 40.4; 4. J&T Silva Stables - 34.4; 5. Fred Monteleone Stable - 32.

Looking ahead: Grand Circuit action will again take place at Mohawk next weekend as the track will host its five stakes finals, led by the C$1 million Pepsi North America Cup, on Saturday night (June 17).

Paul Ramlow

Grand Circuit Publicity Director