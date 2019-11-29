Busy month planned for Oscar

Having taken no harm from his unfortunate incident in the Dominion Handicap which robbed the race of so much interest, Oscar Bonavena will soon be back in the spotlight.

Mark and Natalie intend to give him three outings over the Inter Dominion and Cup carnival before he heads later to Australia. Two are at Alexandra Park and one at Cambridge in the Trotters Flying Mile.

An R50 + event is on the cards for December 14 followed by the Trotters Flying Mile at Cambridge on December 24 and then the National Trot at Alexandra Park on December 31st.

In spite of the Dominion debacle, Oscar Bonavena remains the most exciting trotter in New Zealand. What is more he has Alexandra Park experience from a light campaign there last summer.

Oscar Bonavena might gain special attention when he lines up at the Pukekohe trials on Saturday.

It is posslble his co-owner Roy Purdon will be on hand to watch the heat all going well.

Oscar has won 9 of 13 starts and been second twice so far after being purchased out of the Williamson stable as a later two year old by Chris Ryder and Roy Purdon.

Courtesy of All Stars Racing Stables

http://www.allstarsracingstables.com/