Buter drives five winners including feature

Tyler Buter drives Prairie Fortune to the $10,000 Open Trot at Tioga Downs on Monday (June 8). He had four harness racing winners in all on the night.

It's A Herbie (Verlin Yoder) jumped out to the early lead but jumped off-stride. Dragin The Wagon (Jim Meittinis) then took over and led to the first quarter in :28.1.

Prairie Fortune ($4.50), who is owned by Laurie Poulin and trainer Mike Deters, charged up and took the lead with one lap to go. He went to the half in :58.1 and hit three-quarters in 1:27.1. Massive Opulence (Jim Taggart Jr) made a run at him as they went around the final turn. Prairie Fortune found another gear as the reached the stretch and won with ease in 1:56.2. Uncle Hanover (Kyle DiBenedetto) came flying late to finish second. It's A Herbie was third best.

Prairie Fortune is an 8-year-old gelding by Arapa Victory. It was his third win this season. He now owns 55 career victories.

Buter combined with trainer Rob Harmon for three of his wins. They won with That's My Opinion ($5.20), MV OK Palacio BR ($3.80), and Wise Image ($10.40). Buter's other victory came with the Mike Deters trained An The Thunderolls ($17.80).

Tioga Downs set a new handle record for the second straight day. The new record is $431,435. Thank you to everyone who participated.

Tioga Downs returns to live racing on Sunday (June 14) with a post time of 4 p.m.

For more information go to www.tiogadowns.com

John Horne for Tioga Downs