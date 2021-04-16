Butt border-hopping for more silverware

Victorian-based training duo Anthony Butt and Sonya Smith are making their first foray to Globe Derby Park for “quite a few years” chasing silverware on offer in two of the State’s most prestigious harness racing features.

Butt said the couple’s relocation to Victoria six months ago opened up many more possibilities in three States for their elite team, backed by prominent owners Emilio and Mary Rosati.

Their mission on the Adelaide trip tomorrow night is the Group 2 South Australian Pacing Cup, with Perfect Stride and Boots Electric; and the Group 3 South Australian Pacing Derby, with Radar Stride and Platinum Stride.

Just 12 days ago, Butt and Smith claimed cups on both sides of the NSW-Victoria border on the one day. Zac Phillips piloted Perfect Stride to victory in the $30,000 Downtowner Warragul Pacing Bowl Cup – then half an hour later, Butt got Wolf Stride home in the Group 1 $100,000 Milbrae Quarries Riverina Championship at Wagga.

“I’ve never won a South Australian Pacing Cup – I won the Trotters Cup one year, and I’ve won the derby. But in the Pacing Cup we’ve been second and third and all around the place, but never managed to win it, so we’d love to do that this time,” Butt said.

“These races have good money on them, so they’re worth going over for, and that’s one of the things we’ve been able to do since moving down to Victoria,” he said.

“We’re in the middle between Sydney and Adelaide and we’re able to place our horses at a lot more meetings than when we were based at Menangle.”

Boots Electric (barrier 6) is probably Butt’s best chance of achieving a South Australian Pacing Cup.

He showed his potential by winning the (Group 1) Bonanza at Melton in February, then finished only 10 metres behind the winner in the Chariots of Fire at Menangle two weeks later.

“He’s had a freshen up and just the one run back and is probably handy enough drawn off the front at Globe Derby,” Butt said.

“He has some gate speed, and he should be able to put himself into the race. Perfect Stride (Zac Phillips) has drawn a bit awkwardly off the back row, but on his mark that was probably always going to be the case. He’s a bit of an opportunist, so I don’t think it will worry him – he will just need the chance to get into the action at some point.”



Perfect Stride and Zac Phillips (pictured) are lining up with his stablemate Boots Electric in the SA Pacing Cup this weekend

Butt is also quietly confident about the prospects of his Derby hopes, Radar Stride and Platinum Stride.

“Again, we have one drawn off the front (Radar Stride (5) Zac Phillips) and one off the back (Platinum Stride, 8), but there’s not much between them in ability,” Butt said.

“They’re a step below the real superstars of their crop but those ones they’ve been racing against aren’t here. We need a bit of luck, but with an ounce of that, we should be in it.”

Butt and Smith travelled yesterday to Adelaide and will spend a few days there.

“We’re staying at Luke O’Neill’s place at Globe Derby, which is great. It’s not really a break, with four horses, but it’s nice to get away for a couple of days,” he said.

“We’ve always got 25 or 30 horses in work with good staff around us now, with four or five of us there on most mornings. It’s been one of the great advantages of the move to Victoria – we have a terrific team on board.

“When we’re not there, everyone steps in behind us and they all know what they’re doing – we have total faith in them.

“We spent seven or eight weeks up in Sydney over the Miracle Mile Carnival and things just ticked over really well at home.”

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura