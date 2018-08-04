Tim Butt is about to unleash the X-factor of the Breeders Crown.

Butt and his stable clients recently bought a 60 per cent share in buzz Riverina juvenile Whereyabinboppin which led to a switch from trainer-driver Steve Harris to Butt’s barn.

Whereyabinboppin is unbeaten three runs and, importantly, easily beat the very exciting Victorian youngster Lochinvar Art on debut at Wagga on May 8.

The strongly-built gelding has won his three starts by a thumping aggregate margin of 68.5m.

He dives straight into the big league at Kilmore next Wednesday night in a heat of the Breeders Crown against Australia’s best youngster, Centenario, and elite support talent like Nostra Ideal, Fourbigmen and College Chapel.

“He’s a beautiful horse. He’s big and strong, he looks a like a thoroughbred and he’s really doing a lot of it on raw ability at the moment,” Butt said.

“It’s exciting to have a horse of his talent join the team even if it’s a big ask throwing him into such a strong Breeders Crown at this stage.

“I’m sure he’s got the talent, but has he got the strength and the experience if things don’t go his way in a race against these sort of horses?”

Whereyabinboppin has shown plenty of gate speed, but has gate five with Centenario in gate one.

“I’m looking forward to the race just see where he sits at this early stage of his career against the best,” Butt said.

In other stable news, last-start Group 1 Blacks A Fake winner Let it Ride is “most unlikely” to contest the Victoria Cup enroute to the Inter Dominion.

“He’s still got another couple of weeks spelling so the Victoria Cup will come up a bit too soon I think,” Butt said.