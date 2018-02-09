Butt's Chariots insurance policy

Group 1 winning driver Anthony Butt takes the reins for brother Tim in Saturday night's Chariots of Fire at Menangle.

Harness racing trainer Tim Butt has his insurance policy heading into Saturday night’s $200,000 Chariots of Fire at Menangle -- his brother.

Butt prepares the big post-draw shortener Let It Ride in the four-year-old Group 1 mile, with the exciting pacer securing the ace.

Butt, who has only been training at Menangle for a few months after making a surprise move from his New Zealand homeland, admits the draw could be good or bad.

And that is where his brother, champion driver Anthony comes in.

Anthony has driven Let It Ride six times for five wins and the only time they were beaten was a second to subsequent SA Cup winner Shadow Sax.

He is also the leading ever driver of Grand Circuit winners, well clear of Mark Purdon, and between them the Butt brothers have won almost every race that matters in Australasia.

“Having Ants on him in a Group 1 gives me so much confidence,” says Butt

“I have actually been really happy with my regular driver Chris Geary and I think he has great hands but Ants has been doing it at the highest level for decades.”

Butt says that could be important because while many punters will expect Let It Ride to lead, there could be plenty of early speed before the other favourites Jilliby Kung Fu and Atomic Red coming pouring the pressure on.

“Leading would be good but so would trailing one of the good horses and Ants can make that decision based on the early sectionals.

“But the horse is ready to do the job and has options.”

Butt is enjoying his new life in New South Wales, with 12 horses in work and on his way to his capacity of 18.

“I just needed a change and have always wanted to give living here a crack. We are loving it.

“And to have one of the favourites in this race is a real bonus because just a month ago it looked like Vincent and Ultimate Machete were going to dominate this.”

That pair both broke down, leaving three main chances at the head of Saturday night’s market, all probably feeling they have been gifted a Group 1 shot.

Jilliby Kung Fu was awesome winning his qualifying race at Melton and won’t need to perform much better Saturday night, with his racing style suited to Menangle even though he is yet to race there.

And Atomic Red is one of the brightest staying hopes in NSW and judging by his prelude win three weeks ago he could easily break 1:50.

*A newcomer to the Butt team Saturday night is Afterdinnerspeaker (R3) but he is only set to arrive in the country on Friday.

