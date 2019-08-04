Butt's Classic drive helps secure Ultimate win

There aren’t many trots mountains Anthony Butt hasn’t climbed but the champion Kiwi-turned-Aussie reinsman was beaming at Maryborough today after guiding Ultimate Stride to his first Volstead Redwood Classic.

Taking the reins of the favourite for New Zealand trainer Phil Williamson, Butt put in a flawless display to sit in wait while leader Is That A Bid and breeze-horse Dublin Chubb were brisk early, then challenged three-wide a long way from home on Ultimate Stride to ensure a staying test in the 2190-metre standing start.

Come the final straight he would prove too strong, winning by 3.4m ahead of valiant leader Is That A Bid, with Daddy Warbucks third and a significant gap to all others.

“He got going too good really, they walked that second quarter of the last mile and I just basically got to the stage that I couldn’t hold him any longer,” Butt told interviewer Paul Campbell post-race. “I knew Kerryn’s (Dublin Chubb) was pulling and I wouldn’t be able to get past her too easy, but I just wanted to make it a bit of staying test as well and I had a lot of faith in (Ultimate Stride's) staying abilities. Drive a horse like that, you’ve got to keep him out of trouble as well and I just wanted to cover all bases.”

Watch the video here!

The win meant plenty to Butt, being his first Redwood Classic triumph, an honour he said had slipped through the grip of many who had crossed the Tasman to capture the crown.

“It’s a very hard race for the Kiwis to win, I think Mark Purdon won it just a few years ago and he was the first Kiwi to do it. It’s a time-honoured race, one I’ve always wanted to win and it's great to do it.”

It was also a terrific result for prolific owners Emilio and Maria Rosati and trainer Williamson, who also held high hopes for Liberty Stride in the Haras Des Trotteurs Victoria Trotters Derby only to see the race favourite gallop out of contention at the mobile start. Both are expected to now turn their focus to the TAB Breeders Crown, with pacing heats for the great aged racing series beginning on Tuesday.

Michael Howard

HRV Trots Media