Butt's pair lead Derby assault

IN-FORM reinsman Anthony Butt qualified two of his powerful team for next weekend's $200,000 NSW Derby after three heats were run at Tabcorp Park Menangle tonight.

The first NSW Derby heat became something of a procession and landed some big bets when the classy Perfect Stride (Butt) found the front early in the race and led all the way to score a comfortable win.

The Menangle reinsman Butt had no hesitation taking Perfect Stride straight to the front and defied all attempts to run him down, scoring a 1.7m win over Zeuss Bromac (Gavin Fitzpatrick) with outsider Sonny Weaver (Amanda Turnbull) another 2.1m further away in third place.

Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen's Kiwi hope Smooth Deal was a close fourth which left him looking unlikely to make it into next week's rich final.

The second Derby heat was not all that much different with the Emma Stewart-trained Pacifico Dream taking the front soon after the start and Victoria driver Kima Frenning setting a snail's pace in front before going on to score a strong win.

The son of Mach Three was able to get away with a 32.8 second first split of his final mile, which left plenty of fuel in the tank for the run home.

Despite late challenges from the $1.65 favourite Line Up (Anthony Butt) and the winner's stablemate, Mach Dan (Greg Sugars), Pacifico Dream was able to hang on tenaciously to score by 1.6m in a 1:57.2 mile rate with a last half of 53.3 seconds (26.7 and 26.6s).

The third and final heat of the NSW Derby changed in a flash after former Victorian Yoaremysunshine bombed his chances with a little over a lap to travel when he galloped after settling in front for Luke McCarthy.

Yoaremysunshine quickly went inside the markers as the field passed by as he surrendered any chance of making next weekend's final.

The race was taken out by Victoria Derby runner-up Governor Jujon, with Grant Dixon quickly taking the front when it presented and going on to score a commanding win over the fast-finishing Percy Bailey (Will Rixon) with yet another Victorian visitor Pradason (Allan McDonough) third in a 1:56.8 mile rate.

Certainly Dixon was able to dictate term to suit himself and his splits of 31.4, 29.6, 28.6 and home in 26.7 made it difficult for the backmarkers to make any ground on him in the home straight.

Wallacia trainer Michael Leary may have had the unlucky runner, coming from three back on the markers, angling wide turning for home and flashing home for third while Crunch Time hung on well for fourth after racing behind the leader for most of the trip.