Buzz-pacer Bernie to hit 'em for six!

The undisputed headline act of Harness Racing Victoria's regional racing model, seven-year-old gelding Bernie Winkle, is taking aim at a sixth consecutive victory tomorrow afternoon.

When the State was divided into six regions under COVID-19, it prompted a shrewd decision to send Bernie Winkle ( Rock N Roll Heaven - Dolly MCD (Mach Three) up to far north west Victoria - and the pacer has hit scintillating form.

Raced by prominent Bendigo owners Eric and Heather Anderson, "Bernie" is lining up in the fast class event at Mildura, which has become compulsory viewing in recent weeks, and the good judges have him a short-priced favorite.

"He's got pretty ordinary feet and I work him on a big sand track which is soft and that's certainly helping him a lot," caretaker trainer Geoff Lucas said.

"I also firmly believe that a change in racing tactics has been another key to his success. When I got him, I told Eric that the plan would be to drive the horse as quiet as could be," he said.

"Over the years that's been the instructions to all of my drivers-I'm just not big on having them revved up and burn out of the gate."

Lucas has developed a wonderful - and lucrative - relationship with former Broken Hill reinsman Shane Smith, who shifted to Mildura with his wife Sharon over three years ago.



Geoff Lucas and Bernie Winkle

They have gone on a winning rampage with the formerly Glenn Douglas-trained pacer taking the honors almost on a weekly basis, beginning April 24 and earning a quickfire $34,200 along the way.

"I'd never met Shane. I didn't really know him at all. But I tracked him down after he was recommended by some friends in Dwayne Locke and Andrew Stenhouse," Lucas said.

"I have been training out of their property at Merbein South and Andrew knew Shane when he was living up in Broken Hill. And they were on the money because Shane's done a great job-he's very under-rated that's for sure."

Their latest win last Friday was by a whisker, but the super quick mile rate of 1.55-5 (just outside the track record held by Beachstar) was full of merit.

"A friend clocked Bernie Winkle to run his last half mile in 56 seconds-and that's low flying around Mildura," Lucas said.

"The catch-me-if-you-can tactics by Luke Watson on (runner up) Murranji Track had to be one of the best losing drives you would ever see. They went so close to pinching the race,"he said.

Watch the race video here.

But Bernie will be in new hands when he lines up tomorrow. In something of a game of musical chairs, Smith will be watching tomorrow's race on television, while Stenhouse takes the reins behind Bernie Winkle. Smith was suspended until midnight Friday by stewards for an indiscretion at Mildura a fortnight ago

Bernie Winkle is quoted a warm pre-post favorite for tomorrow's assignment at $1.50 with his main sparring partner Murranji Track at $3.40 and the talented Augustus Jack at $5. It's double figure odds and better for the other five runners.

Lucas said a similar racing pattern of being "put to sleep and coming with one withering run" was likely again to be the plan.

"His work has been terrific and hopefully he can do it again and get me some holiday spending money," he said.

Lucas and his wife Helen have been waiting for a chance to go on a caravan tour of New South Wales and with that door now open, they plan to head off early next week. Who will next be putting the polish on "Bernie" is yet to be decided.

Mildura will remain a stand-alone region for the time being as Victoria begins the phasing out of regional racing. Introduced on April 2, the COVID-19 racing model created six regions, with trainers and drivers confined to their designated local centre.

The regions have now been reduced to three. Ballarat and Melton have joined Terang and Stawell, while four other clubs in Shepparton, Bendigo, Cranbourne and Kilmore have combined.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura