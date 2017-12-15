Cajon Lightning takes $25,000 Dover Open

DOVER, Del --- Both of last week's $25,000 Open winners who finished in a harness racing dead-heat win, Cajon Lightning and Sicily returned in the feature race at Dover Downs on Thursday, Dec. 14 and this time 7-1 Cajon Lightning closed with a rush to score a 1:51 victory with Sicily finishing second. Tim Tetrick had another big day with five winners.

Art Stafford Jr drove the Mach Three -Tex In The City gelding to his eighth win of the season and entered six figures in the win column earning $!02,655 for Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Minisink Farms. The win was the third Open of the meet for the Eric Ell trainee. Sicily (Montrell Teague) was second in front of Arque Hanover (Corey Callahan).

George Teague's Daiymir and Montrell Teague came three wide at the top of the final turn to take over and then held off hypothetical (Tony Morgan) in a stretch battle to win by a head in 1:51.2 to take an $18,000 Winners pace. The Mr. Wiggins -Cookie Money colt won for the eighth time in 14 races and now has won $100,550 in purses in this his first year of racing. Drunkonaplane (Callahan) finished third.

Tim Tetrick drove the winners of both $35,000 Claiming paces. First, Bamond Racing's Cyclone Kiwi N notched a 1:50.4 conquest from post 8 with Jet Airway (Callahan) finishing second. Hi Sir (Russell Foster) was third.

Later, Tetrick posted a 1:51.3 victory behind Bill Emmond's I Am A Cowboy . Bluebird Ideal (Ross Wolfenden) was runner-up with Whirl Monroe (Vic Kirby), the show finisher.

Tetrick also guided Jack Roger to a 1:52.2 triumph in a $16,000 Winners pace for trainer Jason Skinner and owner Alan Welch. It was the sixth win in 10 starts for the Rock N Roll Heaven -Stonebridge Prima sophomore gelding, now a $49,590 winner. American Sportsman (Eddie Davis Jr.) and Sir Will's Wish (Vic Kirby) were second and third respectively.

Sawbuck Hanover who won last week's $35,000 claimer step up for a 1:50.4 success in the $14,000 Winners-Over pace. McKenry (Bret Brittingham) was second in front of Regalanthopost (Tetrick), third. The Bettor's Delight -Shesaporche gelding is owned and trained by Josh Parker.

In addition to Tetrick's five wins, Tony Morgan and trainer Jim King, recorded a double.

No Live Racing on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Dover Downs races four days a week, Monday through Thursday with post time at 4:30 p.m. Fine food is available while watching the races at the acclaimed Winner's Circle Restaurant Buffet. Call 302-674-4600 for reservations.

Simulcasting of harness and thoroughbred races each day from 12 Noon until 12 Midnight in the Race and Sports Book.

Marv Bachrad