Cajon Lightning wires $25,000 Open

DOVER, Del --- Cajon Lightning took the lead early on the way to his fifth win of the meet romping to a 1:51.2 success in the $25,000 Open pace at Dover Downs on Thursday, Jan.11. Three drivers dominated on the 13-race harness racing card; Tim Tetrick won four, Tony Morgan and Art Stafford Jr. had three win a piece.

Trained by Eric Ell for Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Minisink Farms, after starting from the outside in his last two starts, drew post 3 this time and that was all driver Stafford Jr. and Cajon Lightning needed rolling on for a 1:51.2 conquest in the feature race. Baileys Rock N (Tetrick) who stepped up in class who was a winner of six of his previous seven starts since October, had to settle for second. Arque Hanover (Corey Callahan) was the third-place finisher.

The victory was the 20th lifetime for the Mach Three -Tex In The City gelding who now has banked $266,570 career purses.

Red hot Tony Morgan provided the driving for trainer Brian and Carrie Malone's Hypothetical, a Somebeachsomewhere -Restive Hanover four-year-old, to secure a 1:51 lifetime best clocking in an $18,000 Winners pace. Jack Roger (Tetrick) and Never Say Never N (Callahan) were second and third respectively.

In a $16,000 Winners pace, Eddie Davis Jr. left fast from post 8 driving American Sportsman, and never looked back fashioning a 1:52.1 mark. The Somebeachsomewhere -Precious Beauty colt, now four, is trained by Joe Columbo for George and Tiny Dennis Racing. Cash Is King (Callahan) got up for second in front of JJ Tanner (Davis), third.

There were two $25,000-$30,000-$35,000 Claiming paces. In the first, Tim Tetrick directed owner-trainer Bobby Glassmeyer's recent claim Sometimes Said an altered son of Well Said -Lady Sometimes, to victory in 1:50.2, the fastest time of the program. Ideal Fashion (Morgan) was runner-up. Big Pace (Stafford Jr.) took third.

Bamond Stables Cyclone Kiwi N won and was claimed in the other $25-30-$35,000 claimer. Tim Tetrick drove the win, the third in-a-row and fifth\ in his last six starts Legion Of Boom (Russell Foster) came on for second. Reggiano (Morgan) was third; Dylan Davis claimed Cyclone Kiwi N, a Jereme's Jet-Another Kiwi eight-year-old gelding, who now has won five of his last six outings, for $35,000.

Corey Callahan steered Sawbuck Hanover, by Bettor's Delight -Shesaporsche, to the winner's circle for third time in his last four race notching a 1:52 triumph in a $14,000 Winners-Over pace for owner-trainer Josh Parker. Star Messenger (Morgan) was a game second. Allwillworkout (Davis Jr.) was the show horse.

Little Ben, with Tim Tetrick, won for the third time in-a-row taking a $13,000 Winners-Over pace in 1:51.4. The Jereme's Jet -Honey's Bud Lite gelding is trained by Jim King for Janet Hudson and JoAnn Looney King. El Bloombito (Sean Bier) who led early was second with Bad Gamer (Vic Kirby) third.

Marv Bachrad