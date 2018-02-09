Super Imposed N in 1:50.1 in feature

DOVER, Del. --- Defending driver champion Corey Callahan won five races including the $27,500 Preferred Open harness racing feature in 1:50.1 on a longshot filled Thursday, Feb. 8 at Dover Downs.

In a pulverizing stretch finish 15-1 Super Imposed N stepped up in class and beat home fast closing Sicily (Montrell Teague) with Cajon Lightning (Art Stafford Jr.) and leader turning for home Missle J.(Tim Tetrick), the race favorite right there in the photo. Missle J had battled Something Said (Jonathan Roberts) from the three quarters until finally taking the lead on the final turn. The win by the Jereme's Jet -Madam Superior gelding was the fifth for Callahan. It was the first of two for owner-trainer Mike Hall and partner David Hamm.

Highalator, off at 10-1, also finished strongly for Roger Plante Jr. drawing off for a 1:52.1 conquest in an $18,000 4-Year-Old Open/Handicap. Trainer Jenny Bier and Joann Dombeck own the son of Somebeachsomewhere -Higher And Higher who won for the first time this season and 13th time in his career with a $144,598 bankroll. Allwillworkout (Callahan) was runner-up with Down On Mainstreet (Stafford Jr.) third.

Major Uptrend won the fastest race on the card in 1:49.1 with Tony Morgan handling the reins for trainer Tim Crissman and owners Crissman and Niss Allen Inc. The Somebeachsomewhere -Tricky Tooshie gelding won his first of 2018 and 39th lifetime building his earnings to 455,833. Sweet Rock (Vic Kirby) was a strong second. Moonliteonthebeach (Allan Davis) was the show horse.

Howard Taylor and Rich Lombardo's Dialamara won the first of two $25,000-$30,000-$35,000 Claiming paces with Tim Tetrick at the controls. Ideal Fashion (Morgan) was second with Hi Sir (Russell Foster) third. Josh Green conditions the Lis Mara -Ladysai gelding.

Captive Audience, who started from the rail, came along the passing lane to get up in 1:50.1to win the other high claiming division. Mike Cole drove the Art Major -Captive island 8-year-old to his initial win of the year, his 18th lifetime with earnings of $877,623. Whirl Monroe (Kirby) was a close second with Reggiano (Morgan) third and was claimed.

Callahan had five winners, Morgan and trainer Tim Crissman had three.

Marv Bachrad