Corey Callahan wins 5, his dad trains 2

DOVER, Del. --- Gracefullyforgiven and Go Sandy Go won Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) $20,000 two-year-old filly paces while harness racing driver Corey Callahan notched five wins on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at Dover Downs. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

Unbeaten Gracefullyforgiven remained undefeated in DSBF events scoring a 1:54.2 victory wire-to-wire to up her record to five-for-five with Art Stafford Jr. driving for owner-trainer Jeff Clark and David Clark. The Roddy's Bags Again -Bluebird Wanda black filly was winner of the $100,000 DSBF Final at Harrington. She was followed by fast-finishing Pedal Power (Tim Tetrick),second and Ibetyoucanwiggle (Montrell Teague), third.

Go Sandy Go made her first pari-mutuel start an impressive one fashioning a 1:54.2 triumph in the other $20,000 DSBF prelim. Jason Green was in the bike for owners Brent Outten and Green Racing trained by Josh Green. A daughter of Roddy's Bags Again -Bit Of Trick, she took the lead going to the half mile and then sailed to an easy victory. Bunker Hill (Callahan) was second in front of Gateway Lady (Tim Tetrick).

Following Corey Callahan's five winning drives, Art Stafford Jr., trainers Bobby Reeser and Nick Callahan made the winner's circle twice.

Wednesday features two $20,000 DSBF filly trots and one $20,000 male trot completing the 1st of two weeks of prelims. On the non-stakes program, a $25,000 Mares Open pace is the top event.

Next week, the DSBF Two-Year-Old preliminaries reach the second and final legs. The top eight DSBF point getters in both trotting and pacing divisions make the $100,000 finals for colt and filly trotters and pacers on Nov. 30, the same day of the $300,000 (est.) Hap Hansen Progress Pace for 3-year-olds.

This Thursday another outstanding program headed by four rich Matron Stakes for three-year-olds, a $30,000 Preferred and $25,000 Open pace.

Dover Downs now features a 50-cent Pick 5 wager starting with the 2nd race through the sixth. A late daily double is carded for the 12th and 13th races.

Dover Downs races four days a week, Monday through Thursday with post time at 4:30 p.m. Fine food is available while watching the races at the acclaimed Winner's Circle Restaurant Buffet. Call 302-674-4600 for reservations. Simulcasting of harness and thoroughbred races each day from 12 Noon until 12 Midnight in the Race and Sports Book.

THREE DSBF $20,000 TROT 1st LEG PRELIMS AT DOVER WEDNESDAY

Three Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) 1st leg preliminaries, two featuring fillies and one for colts, plus a $25,000 Filly and Mares Open pace top the Wednesday, Nov. 15 program at Dover Downs. First post is 4:30 p.m.

In an all-DSBF filly daily double lineup, Serendipity Stable’s Star Sapphire, driven by Russ Foster, surprise winner of the Harrington $100,000 final, and that race favorite Déjà vu Blue and Ross Wolfenden, owned by Howard Taylor, Tom Lazzaro, Mike Casalino and trainer Dylan Davis, renew their rivalry in the 1st race while Vandalous and Corey Callahan racing for BCJM, Fuquay-Varina, Cinbrew Ent. And Chambers Racing, takes on Alpine Chic, owned by driver Allan Davis, Delbert Cain and Nanticoke Racing and Callam, and LeBlanc racings’ Uptown Spunk, reined by Roger Plante.

A field of eight vie in the $20,000 DSBF Colts and Gelding Trot. Boston Cruiser, winner of last month’s Harrington $100,000 final, puts a four-race win streak on the line. The Bobby Glassmeyer bred, owned and trained gelding leaves from post 8 with Jonathan Roberts in the bike. Bobby Myers’ Brother Kenny (Tim Tetrick) and Sky Marshal owned by trainer-driver Carlo Poliseno and Jane Dunavant, who were second and third, are among race contenders.

The top eight point-getters after two prelim legs of their events make the $100,000 DSBF Final on Nov. 30. The four lucrative Delaware events will be part of the $300,000 (est.) Hap Hansen Progress Pace all-star card

The $25,000 Mares Open pace includes Brian Truitt’s Enhance Your Mind (Vic Kirby), winner of last season’s Horse of the Meet award presented by the U.S. Harness Writers Association’ s Delaware Valley chapter. In her seasonal debut last week, she closed from last to finish third beaten only a half-length. That race was won by Brian Malone’s Hostess Lisa (Tony Morgan). Terror At Night (Allan Davis), racing for Ed Maas, Arlene Paisley and Nanticoke Racing finished second in the photo.

JoAnn Looney King’s Purrfect Bags (Tim Tetrick), a former Delaware champion, Mike Casalino’s Nat A Virgin (Corey Callahan) and Meanwhile the Mike Hall leased St. Kitts (Jonathan Roberts), complete the fast field.

The Thursday card features all four sophomore Matron Stakes events and a $30,000 Preferred Pace head a top card.

Marv Bachrad