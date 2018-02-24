Carlas finishes $200,000 Ladyship in style

It didn't take champion reinsman Luke McCarthy long to get back into the harness racing spotlight at Tabcorp Park Menangle tonight.



McCarthy picked up the plum drive on four-year-old Victorian mare Carlas Pixel from ace Victorian trainer Emma Stewart a couple of weeks ago.



Carlas Pixel qualified for the Ladyship Mile at Menangle two weeks ago when successful in the Canadian Club Sprint and it paid dividends tonight when McCarthy brought the daughter of Courage Under Fire with a flashing finish from well back in the field for an impressive victory - breaking the magical 1:50 mile rate in the process, rating 1:49.5 to score a one a quarter metre win over Delishka ( Blake Fitzpatrick ) with Rocker Band (Ash Grives) five and a half metres further back in third place.



The stunning time was made possible by bold front-runner My Rona Gold (Lauren Tritton) who surged out of the gate in a slashing 25.5 seconds for the opening quarter.



The flashy grey then ran them along in fine style with a 28.1 second split before fading in the straight the finish fifth as the pace began to tell and the first two placegetters emerged from well back in the field.



Stewart later paid tribute to the McCarthys - Luke and Belinda for making Cobbity a home away from home for them when they come to Sydney.



"I was quite nervous when I got her because she's a super mare and you never know how you are going to go when you get a good horse like that," said Stewart.

"But full marks to Luke, he drove her superbly tonight."



Luke added: I've been lucky enough to win this twice and its a huge thrill.



She went so well last week we had a lot of confidence going into tonight's race.



"Dean Braun picked this horse from the yearling sales and deserves some of the credit to as he did a great job with her."

Carlas Pixel