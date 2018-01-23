Cashendash Hanover pulls surprise

DOVER, Del. --- Cashendash Hanover was not one of three starters in the $17,500 Claiming pace, the Monday, Jan 22 feature race at Dover Downs, but the 11-year-old beat a harness racing field of nine winnig by a nose in 1:51.2.

Corey Callahan drove the winner for owner-trainer Dylan Davis for the Western Hanover -Castanet Hanover gelding's first success of the New Year. Letsmakeawish (Russell /Foster) closed on the inside for second with Lew's Maverick (Montrell Teague) third.

Mister Virgin entered the event with a five-race win streak, a new owner after being claimed a week ago, and a new driving, who had settle for fourth-place, and was claimed again by former owner, Ron Davis. Second finisher Lets makeawish was clalmed by Bamond Racing The other claimee was Myell's Rockstar, who was off-the-board.

The longest priced winner of the day came in the second race when Clean-N-Green Stable's Nice Stuff, a 33-1 shot, in the Non-Win 3, closed on the outside for trainer-driver Wayne Long. Jackson's Gold (Kirby) was next with front-pacing Vitriolic (Kim Vincent) third.

On Tuesday, Donnie Darko, a winner of-two-in-a-row leaves from the outside post 8 n a $15,000-$17,500 Claiming/Handicap.

Callahan had two winners as did Tony Morgan, trainer Tim Crissman and owner Mildred Ventriglio.

TOUGH MAC ONE-TO-BEAT IN DOVER TUESDAY FEATURE TROT

Tough Mac heads a nine-horse field in the Tuesday $3,000feature trot on a strong Jan. 23 card at Dover Downs. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

Mike Casalino’s Tough Mac, one of top trotters at the track the past few seasons gets the favorite’s nod with Corey Callahan at the controls. Hollywood Highway, owned by Scott Dillon and CTC Sable will be driven by Eddie Davis Jr. while Mark Ford’s Moose Madness and Vic Kirby makes his second local start after finishing third last time.

Howard Taylor and Rich Lombardo’s Yo Y o Mass leaves from the rail with Allan Davis. William Moffett Inc.’s Gillie The Kid and Ross Wolfenden is fresh from a win last time out and starts from post 9 in the second tier. Lazurus is a newcomer to the field for owner Dr. Pat Graham with Tim Tetrick driving. Linda MacDonald’s

All Shoes On Deck is in rare form lately. Jonathan Roberts is his regular driver.

Rounding out the lineup are Risto Vidgren’s homebred Nothing But Nice piloted by Frank Milby and Arty Foster’s Petrossin AS with Russell Foster.

The secondary feature is a $15,000-$17,500 Claiming/Handicap trot. Bill Sartin’s Donnie Darko (Ross Wolfenden) is the lone winner last start, his second straight victory, but must leave from outside post 8. Alongside is CC Racing’s Il Mago (Tetrick) returning after three ‘distance’ races at Yonkers. Last Tuesday, Tidquist (Sean Bear) closed strongly finishing second for owners Wade Wyatt and Frank DiMondi.

He’s A Castoff (Tony Morgan) was claimed by LeBlanc Racing and Glenn Dyke and steps up in price. Daryl Bier’s Entranced (Bret Brittingham) has been acing well..Baximum (Callahan) drew the rail for Tina and Joe Clark. Arty Foster’s Someway Same Hall (Foster)drops in for a price and George&Tina Dennis’ Photo Message (Eddie Davis Jr.) are the other starters.

Dover Downs features a 50-cent Pick 5 wager starting with the 2nd race through the 6th. A late daily double is carded for the 12th and 13th races.

Marv Bachrad