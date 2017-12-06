Celebrity Pegasus pulls off 7-1 surprise

DOVER, Del. --- Celebrity Pegasus closed strongly to win a three-horse harness racing photo in the $25,000 Open trot Tuesday feature race at Dover Downs on Dec. 5,

Piloted by Art Stafford Jr., one of three winning drives, the five-year-old son of Andover Hall -Celebrity Athena reached the finish line in 1:54 to end runner-up Thereisademoninme (Jonathan Roberts) and front-trotting I Love My Boss (Allan Davis). The victory is the 12th of the season for trainer Eric Ell and owners Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Minisink Farms. The track record holder has now won $143,800 this year and $283,660 lifetime.

Thereisademoninme saw a two race win-streak end giving him a total of four wins and four seconds in his last eight outings. I Like My Boss also had a two-race victory skein going and now has four wins and two seconds in his last seven races. Fourth finisher Boffin (Ross Wolfenden) also had a win in his previous start.

Corey Callahan and Hollywood Highway took the $12,000 Winners-Over trot in 1:54. Scott Dillon and CTC Stable own the four-year-old Muscle Massive -LA Speedway gelding, now a winner of three of his last five races along with two seconds. He won his seventh of the year and now has earned $51,125 in 2017.

Bluebird Rambo (Stafford Jr.) was second with Ultimate Shopper (Tony Morgan) third.

All Shoes On Deck is the big price winner on the card. A 44-1 longshot from outside post 8, the Linda MacDonald owned and trained gelding streaked home a 1:55 winner for Jonathan Roberts catching Myclaimtovictory (Kim Vincent)and Phantom Rusty (Callahan) at the wire. It was the sixth win of the campaign bringing the Crown Prince Gar-Spring Into Speed gelding's lifetime bankroll to $253,563.

Art Stafford Jr. recorded three winning drives, Corey Callahan Vic Kirby, Tony Morgan, Eddie Davis Jr. trainers Eric Ell, Kevin Lare and owner Frank Chick had doubles.

A hard-hitting collection of fast female pacers led by Sweet Bobbie, Jag Our and Enhance You Mind meet in the $25,000 Mares Open, the Wednesday feature race.

Monday through Thursday. post time is 4:30 p.m. The daily program features a 50-cent Pick 5 (races 2-6) and a late daily double ( races 12 and 13). There is no live racing on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at Dover Downs.

General parking and admission are free. Reservations are suggested for the Winner's Circle Restaurant's acclaimed Buffet and for the 4-star Dover Downs Hotel. Call 302-674-4600.Top harness and thoroughbred races are featured in the Racing and Sports Book daily for 12 Noon until 12 Midnight.

Marv Bachrad