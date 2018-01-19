CHRHF 2018 Nomination Deadline March 7

The public is invited to participate in the nomination of people and horses who have made a significant contribution to Canadian Standardbred or Thoroughbred horse racing, for induction to the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame in 2018.

Nominations for the following will be considered:

PERSON : Trainers, Drivers, Jockeys

: Trainers, Drivers, Jockeys BUILDERS : Includes, but not limited to Breeders, Owners, Officials, and others.

: Includes, but not limited to Breeders, Owners, Officials, and others. COMMUNICATORS : Includes, but not limited to Writers, Broadcasters, Photographers, Announcers, Bloggers

: Includes, but not limited to Writers, Broadcasters, Photographers, Announcers, Bloggers VETERAN PERSON: Trainers, Drivers, Jockeys whose careers have been concluded for 20 years, but less than 50 years.

Trainers, Drivers, Jockeys whose careers have been concluded for 20 years, but less than 50 years. MALE HORSE: Stallions or geldings whose contribution to Canadian racing occurred in the past 20 years.

Stallions or geldings whose contribution to Canadian racing occurred in the past 20 years. FEMALE HORSE: Mares whose contribution to Canadian racing occurred in the past 20 years.

Mares whose contribution to Canadian racing occurred in the past 20 years. VETERAN HORSE: Horses whose careers have been concluded for 20 years, but less than 50 years.

All nomination submissions to be made using the form available on the CHRHF website at http://horseracinghalloffame.com/chrhf-2018-nomination-form/ . A copy of the form is also attached, or may be obtained by contacting admin@horseracinghalloffame.com. Complete eligibility criteria may be found at: http://horseracinghalloffame.com/inductees/eligibility/

For further information, or to submit a completed nomination form, contact:

Standardbred Nominations:

Darryl Kaplan, Standardbred Nomination Chair,

Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame

1-2150 Meadowvale Blvd.,

Mississauga, ON L5N 6R6

P: (905) 858-3060 ext. 241 F: (905) 858-3089

E: dkaplan@standardbredcanada.ca

Thoroughbred Nominations:

Tom Cosgrove, Thoroughbred Nomination Chair,

Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame

555 Rexdale Blvd., P.O. Box 156

Toronto, ON M9W 5L2

P: (416) 213-2113

E: tmc@woodbineentertainment.com

Nominations forms may also be submitted to:

Linda Rainey, Managing Director

Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame

P: (416) 417-9404

E: Linda.rainey@horseracinghalloffame.com

All submissions will be carefully considered by the Nominating Committee of the applicable breed.

A maximum of three finalists in each of five categories for Standardbreds and five categories for Thoroughbreds will be presented to the Election Committee for final voting by secret ballot.

NOMINATION DEADLINE: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 7, 2018 5:00 pm EST.

The list of nominees selected for consideration by the Election Committee for each breed will be announced Monday, March 26, 2018. The Inductees for the 2018 class of the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame will be announced on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.

We invite you to visit the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame located at the West Entrance of Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto, Ontario. Additional information about the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame is available at www.canadianhorseracinghalloffame or by contacting admin@horseracinghalloffame.com or 416-417-9404

Linda Rainey

Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame

Linda.rainey@horseracinghalloffame.com

416-417-9404