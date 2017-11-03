Christen Me N triumphs in Preferred

DOVER, Del--- Tim Tetrick recorded his 9,998th career victory guiding Christen Me N to a 1:51 triumph in a $30,000 Preferred pace to cap an outstanding Thursday harness racing program at Dover Downs on Nov. 2. Poisonous scored the fastest win taking the $25,000 Open in 1:50.3 while Bettor Memories notched a 1:51.4 victory in the $21,000 3 & 4-Year-Old Open pace.

Jim King trains Christen Me N for Richard Pollucci who purchased the nine-year-old altered son of Christian Cullen -Splendid Dreams early this year after banking $2-million racing Down Under. Sunfire Blue Chip and Corey Callahan cut out most of the mile before Christen Me N following cover moved three-wide on the final turn and rolled home followed by Sweet Rock with Vic Kirby finishing second. Soto came on third for Art Stafford Jr.

Tetrick enjoyed a similar come-from-behind trip steering Poisonous to a 1:50.3 performance in the $25,000 Open pace for owner-trainer Josh Green. The win was the sixth of the season for the Art Major -She's Poison horse who now has won $113,628 this year. Sicili (Montrell Teague) was runner-up. Kid PK (Tony Morgan) was the show horse.

An inside post was all that Gus Dovi's Bettor Memories needed as Andrew McCarthy fashioned a 1:51.4 conquest in the $21,000 3&4-Year-Old Open. Nifty Norman conditions the 4-Year-Old Bettor's Delight -Allamerican Memoir gelding to his seventh win off the campaign raising his seasonal earnings to $125,110. Delaware champion Bag To Riches (Tetrick) was a strong second with JJ Flynn (Ross Wolfenden) third.

Robert Ginsburg's Sawbuck Hanover won the $35,000 Claiming pace with meet defending driver champion Corey Callahan in the bike winning the $22,000 purse event. Play The Field (McCarthy) and Reggiano (Morgan) were second and third respectively.

On the undercard, Tetrick annexed a 1:52.3 victory with Baileys Rock N, the second win of the night for owner Rich Pollucci and trainer Jim King. The New Zealand-bred gelding is a four-year old Bettor's Delight -Baileys Pearl, now two-for-two in the USA. Howard Taylor's bred and owned Mentira, trained by Curtis Daniels and piloted by Ross Wolfenden were winners in $18,000 paces.

As the horses lined up for the first race, Makenzie MC went down tossing driver Roger Plante to the ground and dragged him a short distance. The hurting driver was tended-to by the track medical crew and Plante was taken by ambulance to Kent General Hospital in Dover. He sustained cuts, scrapes and bruises and a hair line fracture.

