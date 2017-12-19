Christen Me N dominant at The Meadowlands

Christen Me N takes the $20,000 preferred handicap at the Meadowlands Saturday night with Tim Tetrick in the bike.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Richard Poillucci knew what he was doing when he purchased harness racing 9-year-old gelding Christen Me N earlier this year, and after taking the featured $20,000 Preferred Handicap at the Meadowlands Saturday night, everything appears to be all systems go for the upcoming season.

"He came out of the race really well," said Joann Looney-King, who trains the horse along with her husband, Jim King, Jr. "Everything is real good. We were just talking about the fact that Wiggle It Jiggleit is coming back (next year) and we would love to take him on."

If it happens, 'Wiggle' will have his hands full.

Christen Me N was much the best after sitting a four-hole trip in the early stages. Driver Tim Tetrick got the 2015 New Zealand Horse of the Year in gear at the five-eighths, sailed past leader Sweet Rock on the far turn and reported home an easy winner, three-quarters-of-a-length in front of Sweet Rock at the wire. Tullow N was third.

As the 2-5 public choice, Christen Me N returned $2.80 to his backers, winning his fourth straight and 38th overall from only 79 starts. The winning time was 1:50, three-fifths of a second off his lifetime best, set Dec. 7 at Dover Downs.

"We are putting him back in Thursday at Dover," said Looney-King. "Even though we are trying not to over race him. I'm sure we won't do that very often."

So, Joann, what's the plan?

"We are looking to race in all of the major older pacing stakes and then, at the end of the year, the Breeders Crown."

A LITTLE MORE: Driver Jim Marohn Jr. stayed red-hot, winning four times on the card, capping a three-day race week that saw him visit the winner's circle nine times. ... There were some big payoffs on the program as only three favorites visited victory lane. The 20 Cent Survivor Pick 10 returned $8,301.02 to two lucky winners and the Late Pick 4 - which featured a 30-1 shot in the final leg - returned $20,607.95 for a 50 Cent ticket. ... After not resulting in a single-ticket winner, the Late 20 Cent Jackpot Super Hi-5 carryover ballooned to $43,831.49. ... All-source wagering totaled $2,284,134. ... Racing resumes at the Big M Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

By Dave Little, Meadowlands Media Relations