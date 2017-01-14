Claiming series - 16 of the 39 changed hands

LEBANON, OH. - Noone To Depend On made it four-in-a-row in O-H-I-O on Friday night (Jan. 13) when she captured the $22,000 Fillies & Mares Open Pace in 1:52.3 at Miami Valley Raceway. It was the second consecutive harness racing open triumph after a pair of wins in the highest condition/claiming event since entering the Kayne Kauffman Stable.

Kauffman's victory was his third on the night as Noone To Depend On topped Cas Art Apparel (Kyle Wilfong) and American Girl (Trace Tetrick). Content to get away mid-pack, despite starting the rail post position, the winning daughter of Santanna Blue Chip was angled three-wide around the final bend before sweeping to victory in the lane.

Sent off at 8-5 odds, the winner returned $5.40. She is owned by Stephen Herrick and Mark Bogen, who plucked her from the November Harrisburg sale for $25,000.

The first leg of a "Claim To Fame" series for $12,500 claimers went to post in four divisions and the claim box was extremely busy. A total of 43 claims were entered, but after duplicates were randomly drawn 16 of the 39 horses actually changed hands. Surprizingly, only one of the four first leg winners will have new connections in the second leg as Splended Party (Jason Brewer) moves into the Jeff Hollis Stable, due to drawing the lucky pill from among seven claiming offers on the 1:52.4 winner, who returned $6.20 as the 2-1 favorite. Including other races, a total of 19 claims were validated on the Friday card for a total of $277,000.

Newcomer Simon Allard drove the winners of the other three first leg winners. His triumphs came behind John Jay (1:53.4, $15.60), B R Flying Dali (1:53.4, $10.20) and Bridge Jumper (1:54, $11.20).

Other horses with multiple claims entered on them were Woo Shark (13), Summons (6), Smithers (5), Lieutenant Steve (10), Lancaster Park (6), Strother (2) and No Habla (2). In round two, all horses will carry claiming tags 25% higher than in round one.