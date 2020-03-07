Sam shows he's up for the challenge

Our Uncle Sam holds off The Black Prince to score at Menangle tonight.

IF there's one thing Bathurst pacer Our Uncle Sam can do, it's stay.

And he outstayed a quality field of rivals to score his second straight win in tonight's $100,000 Group One Platinum Projex Free-For-All at Tabcorp Park Menangle.

Our Uncle Sam beat The Black Prince (Tom Ison) by one and a quarter metres with a head back to Mach Shard (Zach Butcher) in third place.

While he was beaten for gate speed when the mobile let them go, Our Uncle Sam's reinsman Anthony Frisby refused to panic when Galactic Star speared across from an outside gate and found the front ahead of the speedy Kiwi Mach Shard.

While Our Uncle Sam settled in about sixth position, Frisby knew he had to make things happen with his six-year-old son of Sportswriter.

So, with a lap of the big Menangle circuit to go, Frisby and Our Uncle Sam took off, quickly challenged Galactic Star for the front and settled perfectly at the head of proceedings after two identical opening sectionals of 29.2 seconds for a 58.4 first half of the last mile.

"The mile is probably not his go but once he found the front 'Sam' relaxed beautifully," said Frisby.

"I was a little bit concerned when the third quarter was only run in 29.1 seconds, as I thought that might leave us a sitting shot.

"He's not the quickest horse going around but he's pretty brave and halfway down the straight I pretty-much felt we had them.

"He fought on really well and that was a terrific effort."

Our Uncle Sam is trained by his Chris's father Anthony at Perthville near Bathurst and he was filled with emotion after the win following the death of a close family friend during the week.

But as Chris pointed out, all the family were there to witness this win and that's the best part about the whole thing - having them there to share the glory."