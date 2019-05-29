Cobram produces another classic Pink Day

There was talent galore in the $10,000 Invitation Lady Drivers Race

Cobram might be just another small Victorian town perched on the banks of the Murray River, but when it comes to harness racing, particularly with a special cause attached, it stands mighty tall.

And this is particularly so in regard to the annual Pink Day for Breast Cancer.

Thanks again to enthusiastic club administrators Marg and Bob Watson and a band of hard and willing workers and supporters, last Sunday's meeting was perhaps the most successful ever held.

One of the biggest crowds attended for the ninth Pink Day, while money raised to go toward the McGrath Foundation Breast Care nurses is expected to be an all-time record.

The Watsons are passionate beyond belief for the cause and Marg said they were thrilled this year's tally was slightly above last year's $27,000 with donations continuing to come in. Along the journey, the annual Pink Day has now raised more than $158,000.

From the owners, trainers and drivers of the more than 100 horses engaged at the meeting, to the hundreds of community-members who attended, Marg said everyone came in the right spirit.

"People made a special effort to wear pink," she said.

"One woman told me that pink just wasn't one of her favorite colors, but she was wearing it right or wrong for the day.

"Pam Wilson's a pretty well-known trotting person from around here, and she had nothing pink in her wardrobe, so she went out and bought something.

"And then there was a group of our civic leaders who all had pink ties and bought pink ribbons as well. The fund-raising hoodies that we sold in the leadup to the meeting were also on display."

A ceremony which involved the lighting of candles and releasing of 60 pink balloons raised awareness and gave people a moment to reflect on the Cobram Pink Day theme.

More than 20 sponsors got behind the Cobram special meeting with prizes including a five-day Gold Coast holiday, a $3000 holiday voucher and $1400 worth of Visa vouchers.

Harness racing people didn't miss out either with Carbine Chemicals and Hygain products presented to trainers in each of the 10-race program. There was also a lucky trainer's draw for two sets of Hyland colors and an encouragement award for 14 days at Harkaway horse water walker.

Special sulky dust-sheets, with the Pink Day theme, were also handed out to many trainers.

"It's quite possible that no-one went home empty handed," quipped Marg.

"But even if they did, they would have had a great day. It was just fantastic and had such a great feeling."

And on somewhat of a humorous side, winning trainer of the Invitation Ladies Drivers' Race, Wayne Anderson (My Magic Merlin, driven by Kima Frenning) left his trophy behind as well as a $100 voucher he won in a raffle draw!

"Wayne was just over the moon with his success," Marg said.

"It was so beautiful to see him with so much passion and excitement.

"Another popular win was Donna Castles who took out the Cobram Lions Club Pace with six-year-old mare Castafiore."

After showing gate speed, Castafiore (Tintin In America-Our Girl Claire (Jeremy Lovell), a 25/1 chance completely ignored in betting, was impressive with an easy win over the short 1670m trip.



Sky Racing Presenter Britney Graham presented the Cobram Lions Club trophy to winning driver Donna Castles

Donna is coming up to three years cancer-free after undergoing treatment and is one of the most dedicated workers behind the scenes for Cobram Pink Day.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura