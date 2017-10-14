Day At The Track

Successful debut into open company

03:51 PM 14 Oct 2017 NZDT
Colorful Sky, harness racing
Colorful Sky and national dash leader Aaron Merriman held on over Town Temptress to capture the $18,500 Mares Open Pace at Hollywood Dayton Raceway on Friday night
Holton Photo

DAYTON, OH. - Colorful Sky made a successful debut into harness racing open mares company on Friday night (Oct. 13) at Hollywood Dayton Raceway, winning the featured $18,500 event in a new lifetime best 1:51.4 clocking.

Defending national dash champion Aaron Merriman, who recently scored his 800th win for the fourth consecutive season and has announced a goal of 1000 wins in a single season for his first time this year, was the sulky sitter as the 5-year-old daughter of Skydancer Hanover notched her 16th career victory.

Colorful Sky also passed the $100,000 earnings plateau with the win.

Owner Grant Wilfong has campaigned the winner throughout her career, but recently relegated the training duties to Charles Stewart. In her first start under Stewart's tutelage, Colorful Sky finished second in a top distaff condition event that went in 1:50.4.

In this week's clash, Merriman and Colorful Sky yielded briefly to Addys Way (Dan Noble) as they approached the quarter-mile marker in :26.4. Immediately moving back to the lead, Colorful Sky lead the field to the half in :55.3 and the three quarters in 1:23.3, then tacked on a :28.1 final panel to barely hold on over last week's Open winner Town Temptress (Kyle Ater) for the victory. Longshot Make Three Wishes (Josh Sutton) was best of the rest to garner the show dough.

Gregg Keidel

 

 

 

