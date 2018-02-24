Day At The Track

Consolation win for Franco Nelson

11:28 PM 24 Feb 2018 NZDT
Franco Nelson,Harness racing
Franco Nelson strides to the line to win the Bohemia Crystal Free-For-All.
Club Menangle
A fifth placing in the Canadian Club Sprint last week wasn't enough to secure former Kiwi harness racing pacer Franco Nelson a spot in tonight's $750,000 AInsworth Mirale Mile.

Yet Franco Nelson made up for that disappointment with a fabulous win in tonight's $100,000 Group One Bohemia Crystal Free-For-All at Tabcorp Par Menangle.

This race is traditionally won by the horse that was unlucky not to be selected in the big race and Franco Nelson's 1:53.2 win proved he could have held his own against the best pacers in Australasia with a superb effort.

Victorian visitor San Carlo tried hard to lead all the way but couldn't hold off the flying feet of Franco Nelson in the run to the line, finishing by a half neck with Mach Doro two and a quarter metres away third.

Part-owner Ron McKay sang the praises of the Trittons for their efforts with Franco Nelson:

"When we came from New Zealand we had great expectations for this horse and by giving him to Shane and Lauren we knew they would bring out the best in him," he said.

"It was a magnificent drive by Lauren and the horse didn't disappoint - for the McKay family it is our first time here but it won't be our last - it was so great to win a race like this."

Reinswoman Lauren Tritton agreed:

"It's a great night tonight and Franco is something special to me," she said.

"A lot of people didn't have the faith in us here but he has gone on and won a Group One for us so we couldn't be prouder of him.

"Shane's done a super job with this horse."

6 8:48pm BOHEMIA CRYSTAL FREE FOR ALL (GROUP 1) 2400M
$100,000 RBD. Mobile Final Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 FRANCO NELSON NZ  $ 60,000   Fr1 1 S P Tritton, L R Tritton Lauren Tritton   $ 1.70 fav   
  BAY HORSE 8 by CHRISTIAN CULLEN NZ out of NOTAFELLA FRANCO (NZ) (FALCON SEELSTER USA) 
Owner(s): C L McKay, R L McKay, M S McKay 
Breeder(s): Spreydon Lodge Ltd
2 SAN CARLO  $ 15,000   Fr8 9 Stephen O'Donoghue Rebecca Bartley HFNK $ 8.00    
3 MACH DORO  $ 10,000   Fr6 7 Craig Cross Luke McCarthy 3.00 $ 25.40    
4 AZTEC BROMAC NZ  $ 5,000   Fr2 2 KerryAnn Turner Robert Morris 4.10 $ 11.40    
5 MY GENERAL LEE  $ 2,500   Fr10 12 Michael Doltoff Josh Willick 9.20 $ 129.10    
6 MY ALPHA ROCK NZ  $ 1,500   Fr3 3 S P Tritton, L R Tritton Natalie Rasmussen 15.20 $ 5.60    
7 YAYAS HOT SPOT NZ  $ 1,500   Fr4 5 S P Tritton, L R Tritton Jack Trainor 19.40 $ 48.20    
8 MOONROCK NZ  $ 1,500   Fr9 10 Sonya Smith Anthony Butt 26.80 $ 17.20    
9 ATOMIC RED  $ 1,500   Fr7 8 Steve Turnbull Steve Turnbull 27.90 $ 14.50   (L)
f MONIFIETH NZ  $ 1,500   Fr5 6 John McCarthy Andy McCarthy   $ 38.20    
Scratchings
 
LET IT RIDE NZ 4
CROCKETS CULLEN NZ 11
Track Rating: GOOD Gross Time: 2:48:8 Mile Rate: 1:53:2 Lead Time: 56.0
First Quarter: 30 Second Quarter: 28.3 Third Quarter: 27.8 Fourth Quarter: 26.7
Margins: NK x 2.2m
 

