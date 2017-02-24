A five-win card for Corey Callahan

DOVER, Del.--- It was a five-win harness racing card for Corey Callahan topped by a 1:52.2 victory equaling lifetime record in the $20,000 Mares Open Handicap on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Dover Downs. Trainer Dylan Davis had four wins while owner Mike Casalino tripled.

Callahan drove Mike Casalino's Tough Mac, who was bet down to a 3-5 favorite, into the early lead and never looked back en route to his third win of the year in the week's top trotting event. The Dylan Davis conditioned Tough Mac extended his lead at the three-quarters and breezed home in a :28.3 final panel. Wind Of The North (Sean Bier) took to the outside as the field turner for home and zoomed from sixth to within two strides of catching Tough Mac at the wire. Uva Hanover (Tony Morgan) was the third-place finisher.

The Tough Mac victory was the third in his last four for the black gelding by Lockkeeper -Traditional Lady and his 22nd lifetime. He has earned $349,399 in purses.

Callahan had just enough to steer Canadiab-bred Earl's Speeder past leader Celebrity Pegasus (Art Stafford Jr.) in the final step for a lifetime best 1:52.3 in the $15,000 4&5-Year-Old Winners Over trot. The Earl Of Stormont -Trapazius gelding is also trained by Dylan Davis for owner Mike Casalino. Steel Reserve (Vic Kirby) was third.

In a $13,500 4&5-Year-Old trot, Barbara Kirby's 19-1 shot Myclaimtovictory closed along the passing lane for Kim Vincent to catch and nip heavy favorite Markley's Guy (Kirby) in the last step for a 1:53.2 personal fastest mile. Streamsong (Jonathan Roberts) was the show horse.

Bret Brittingham posted his second winner guiding RBH Ventures and Spagnola Racing's Guiltywithanexcuse to his third consecutive victory overtaking former Hambletonian champion Market Share (Morgan) in deep stretch for a 1:53.3 triumph. Gillie The Kid (Kirby) took third.

The $30,000 Preferred pace features four newcomers this week-Take It Back Terry, McArdles Lightning, Katies Rocker and the sharp Star Messenger. The co-feature is the $27,500 Delaware Special led by Blazing Bobby Sox, Little Ben and Mustang Art.

Monday through Thursday post time is 4:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are dark days. Parking and admission at Dover Downs is free. Reservations are suggested for the popular Winner's Circle Restaurant and its acclaimed Buffet. . For reservations, call 302-674-4600.

Simulcasting of top harness and thoroughbred racing is available in the Dover Downs Racing and Sports Book, from 12 Noon to 12 Midnight daily.