About to Start, 12 days of giving for horses

12 Days of Giving campaign is a great way to help a horse in need during the holidays. Whether giving a gift to a horse in need, or a gift to someone who loves harness racing horses and would be delighted to receive this caring gesture as their holiday gift, SRF needs your help.
Here is SRF's holiday wish list for the 12 Days of Giving to start on Monday, Dec.11, 2017 to benefit the more than 300 trotters and pacers under SRF's full care; gifts are tax-deductible:
1. Senior feed for a month for 1 of the 93 very golden oldies - $125 each.
2. Fill the hayloft for a month for the fillies and mares at the NJ location - $850.
3. Sponsor one for worming and a pedicure for $35 a month in 2018.
4. Fill the hayloft for 1 month for the geldings that happily guard the fillies and mares - $1200.
5. Retire one to your farm, priceless.
6. Rabies vaccine for the horses at the main leased farm to protect them as well as protecting the staff - $560.
7. This is a biggie, but with the tremendous growth at SRF new software is very much needed to track the more than 300 under its expense and care; manage their specific medical needs, arrange for farrier, dental, worming, veterinary care, quarantine, training, shipping, and more, and to follow-up all those adopted since 1989 - $9,000.
8. An Ipad for on-call staff managing weekend and evening emergencies in order to access important horse information from SRF's database - $329.
9. Transportation and quarantine for a horse from the kill pen to safety - $500.
10. Rehabilitate one from the kill pen till spring - $1200.
11. Become SRF's special sponsor for the Elitlopp fund raising trip in May -$4,000.
12. Hay racks, they save money in the long term as they keep from wasting hay - $249 each.
The generosity of donors is so appreciated, and if a wish is granted as a holiday gift to a friend or relative, SRF will package a special thank you to you and your recipient.
Visit many of the 300 horses on SRF's website and reminisce with some you may recall from their glory days on the oval such as Positive Press, Sea it Again, Hopeful N, Ralph Hanover, Funtime Filly, and others.
To make a tax deductible gift please contact Tammy at 732-446-4422; visit SRF's website at AdoptaHorse.org/donate please make a note in your payment; or mail to SRF, 353 Sweetmans La., Millstone Twp., NJ
SRF is Different:
* Is the largest Standardbred adoption program in the U.S.
* Helps Standardbreds exclusively, young, aged, injured, neglected, or abused.
* Is providing lifetime homes for more than 150 retirees and provides lifetime follow-up for every adopted horse, never to be at risk again.
Chrominator brightens the season in this photo with his latest adopter. Thanks to SRF's model follow-up program, so no SRF horse will ever be at risk again, he is on his third home and it appears to be his lucky last. The handsome son of Pacific Rocket had earnings of $143,000.
Sea It Again, son of Seahawk Hanover now 30 years old-retired with SRF.
Lake Club, the 22 year old son of Artsplace, is still hoping for a home in spite of his age and a few ouchy days romping the fields.
Desist Hanover, son of No Nukes, a big boy at 16.2 and just 15 years old is only comfortable as a pasture puff and has been eating grass with SRF since 2006.
Osmosis, son of Badlands, is just 15 with earnings of $102,000 and has the company of Desist Hanover in the field. He has been with SRF since 2002.
Duke of Earl, a son of Earl, now 20 years old with more than a quarter of a million earned back in the late 90s.
Standardbred Retirement Foundation, 353 Sweetmans Lane, Suite 101,