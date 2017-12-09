About to Start, 12 days of giving for horses

12 Days of Giving campaign is a great way to help a horse in need during the holidays. Whether giving a gift to a horse in need, or a gift to someone who loves harness racing horses and would be delighted to receive this caring gesture as their holiday gift, SRF needs your help.

Here is SRF's holiday wish list for the 12 Days of Giving to start on Monday, Dec.11, 2017 to benefit the more than 300 trotters and pacers under SRF's full care; gifts are tax-deductible: