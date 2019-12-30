Day At The Track

COSA TV coming to YouTube

08:52 AM 30 Dec 2019 NZDT
Campbellville, ON - Dec. 27, 2019 -- The Central Ontario Standardbred Association (COSA) has announced a new marketing initiative aimed at promoting the harness racing industry and participants across the province.

COSA TV is a dedicated YouTube channel which will feature fresh, new video content each week, beginning this January. It will offer a wide variety of content including industry features, sit down interviews, commentaries, ‘how to’ videos and vignettes as well as the ability to produce live shows.

COSA has partnered with O’Brien Award nominated CUJO Entertainment of Guelph on the project which coincides with a pair of new projects recently announced by the association.

Beginning January 1, COSA will also begin providing coverage against damages to race bikes during a pari-mutuel or qualifying race at Ontario Racetracks, up to a maximum of $2,500. In addition, they have also introduced a program which will cover the cost of promotional horse trailer wraps for horse people – essentially creating dozens of travelling billboards across the province.

“We have been exploring unique and impactful uses of the Standardbred Revenue Allocation (SRA) monies to promote the industry in Ontario and are excited to offer these new projects,” said COSA President Bill O’Donnell. “We think it’s important to get the message out there about the tremendous impact our industry has in the province and the people and horses involved.”

Horse people and fans can follow COSA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to find out more about the new initiative and submit suggestions for topics or story ideas. More information is also available at www.cosaonline.com.

From the Central Ontario Standardbred Association

 

 


 

Next article:

Latest News
