Day At The Track

COSA TV's FB live features all star lineup

05:20 AM 11 Apr 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Central Ontario Standardbred Association
Central Ontario Standardbred Association

COSA TV will be hosting another Facebook Live broadcast this Sunday night featuring special harness racing guests David Miller, Mark MacDonald and Blake MacIntosh.

Miller is the second-highest money-winning driver in history with $242 million to his credit and sits fifth by wins with 12,915 trips to the winner's circle. MacDonald, a two-time O'Brien Award winner as Canada's Driver Of The Year, is poised to join the $100 million club.

MacIntosh operates a high-end stable that splits its time between Ontario and New York. He is coming off a career-best season in 2019 win 102 wins and almost $2.8 million in earnings.

MacDonald and MacIntosh have ties which go back to their early days at Windsor Raceway while Miller and MacIntosh teamed up to win the 2018 Little Brown Jug with Courtly Choice.

Sunday's show will air live at 7:30 p.m. on the Facebook platform which gives fans the chance to interact with the guests and leave comments or questions.

For more information visit COSA’s Facebook page or their website at www.cosaonline.com.

Greg Blanchard

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Sustaining payments due April 15
11-Apr-2020 09:04 AM NZST
SOA of NY mails out checks to grooms
11-Apr-2020 09:04 AM NZST
USTA teleconference meeting concludes
11-Apr-2020 08:04 AM NZST
Somebeachsomewheres 2007 Metro Pace victory
11-Apr-2020 08:04 AM NZST
Loan information for racing community from DSOA
11-Apr-2020 07:04 AM NZST
Ohio series postponed
11-Apr-2020 04:04 AM NZST
USTA endorses the SAFE Act HR 961
11-Apr-2020 02:04 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News