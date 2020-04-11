COSA TV's FB live features all star lineup

COSA TV will be hosting another Facebook Live broadcast this Sunday night featuring special harness racing guests David Miller, Mark MacDonald and Blake MacIntosh.

Miller is the second-highest money-winning driver in history with $242 million to his credit and sits fifth by wins with 12,915 trips to the winner's circle. MacDonald, a two-time O'Brien Award winner as Canada's Driver Of The Year, is poised to join the $100 million club.

MacIntosh operates a high-end stable that splits its time between Ontario and New York. He is coming off a career-best season in 2019 win 102 wins and almost $2.8 million in earnings.

MacDonald and MacIntosh have ties which go back to their early days at Windsor Raceway while Miller and MacIntosh teamed up to win the 2018 Little Brown Jug with Courtly Choice.

Sunday's show will air live at 7:30 p.m. on the Facebook platform which gives fans the chance to interact with the guests and leave comments or questions.

For more information visit COSA’s Facebook page or their website at www.cosaonline.com.

Greg Blanchard