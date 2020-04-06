COVID-19 impact on Yonker's horsemen

Columbus, OH – NJ.com’s Keith Sargeant examines the impact of the coronavirus on a number of harness racing horsemen at Yonkers Raceway and the possible effect it had on the outbreak of the virus in New Jersey in his Sunday (April 5) story, “N.J.’s coronavirus outbreak may have started at a Yonkers racetrack.

Horsemen are still unravelling the mystery” posted on NJ.com.

Sargeant recalls driver Pearly Allen’s difficult battle with COVID-19 and reports on the deaths of John Brennan, the first N.J. resident to die from the virus, and four members of the Fusco family as well as the illnesses of other horsemen, including SOA of NY President Joe Faraldo and Yonkers’ leading driver Jason Bartlett.

USTA Communications Department