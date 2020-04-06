Day At The Track

COVID-19 impact on Yonker's horsemen

08:31 AM 06 Apr 2020 NZST
Yonkers Raceway, Harness Racing
Yonkers Raceway

Columbus, OH – NJ.com’s Keith Sargeant examines the impact of the coronavirus on a number of harness racing horsemen at Yonkers Raceway and the possible effect it had on the outbreak of the virus in New Jersey in his Sunday (April 5) story, “N.J.’s coronavirus outbreak may have started at a Yonkers racetrack. 

Horsemen are still unravelling the mystery” posted on NJ.com.

Sargeant recalls driver Pearly Allen’s difficult battle with COVID-19 and reports on the deaths of John Brennan, the first N.J. resident to die from the virus, and four members of the Fusco family as well as the illnesses of other horsemen, including SOA of NY President Joe Faraldo and Yonkers’ leading driver Jason Bartlett.

To read the complete NJ.com story, click here.

Check out valuable information for horsemen and the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic in the USTA COVID-19 Resource Center…here.

