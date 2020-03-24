COVID-19 scare for HRNSW

HRNSW Management advises that they are currently monitoring the health of an industry participant who was in attendance at the Penrith Harness meeting on Thursday 19 March 2020 and who had previously been in direct contact with a person confirmed to have contracted the COVID-19 virus.

All persons who had direct contact with the industry participant have already been notified.

Consequently and regrettably, HRNSW advises that Harness Racing will be temporarily suspended until the results of medical testing become available.

The race meetings scheduled from today through until Thursday 26 March 2020 have been abandoned. For meetings after that date, fields will be drawn to facilitate the recommencement of harness racing at the earliest opportunity.

All persons who attended the Penrith harness meeting on Thursday 19 March 2020 are advised to closely monitor their health and seek immediate medical attention should they develop flu like symptoms.

https://www.healthdirect.gov.au/

HRNSW should also be advised immediately if any industry participant becomes unwell regardless of their location.

HRNSW management reminds all industry participants of the available industry support program.

https://www.hrnsw.com.au/industry-integrity/development--support-program-dasp

Finally, the Board and management of HRNSW have taken these precautionary steps for the protection of the community, industry participants and staff.



For further information on this matter contact:

Integrity Manager Michael Prentice or Chairman of Stewards Grant Adams

mprentice@hrnsw.com.au (02) 9722 6600

gadams@hrnsw.com.au (02) 9722 6600