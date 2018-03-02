Carryover craziness at Big M

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - College basketball fans know what March Madness is. But what is "Carryover Craziness"? That's the phrase one might use for what the faithful at the Meadowlands will experience Friday night (Post time, 6:35 p.m.).

For only the second time this year, the Pick-5 (Races 3 through 7) wasn't hit in its most recent offering, which will lead to a carryover of $30,202 heading into Friday night, when the 'payoff' leg of the wager will be shown on 'Meadowlands Harness Live' on SNY (SportsNet New York) at 9 p.m.

"The last time we had a carryover in the Pick-5, it was $28,786," said Jason Settlemoir, the track's chief operating officer and general manager. "We then wagered $224,986 in new money for a total pool of over $250,000. That's why we are once again offering a guaranteed pool of $125,000, in partnership with the United States Trotting Association's Strategic Wagering, in the hopes of creating another giant pot for our fans, who love to go for the big score."

On that Jan. 12 card, there were many winning tickets as three favorites won during the sequence, yet the payoff for a 50-cent wager was still a hefty $2,820.

The start of the Pick-5 (Race 3) has a post time of 7:25 p.m.

In addition to the final Pick-5 leg, the first two legs (Races 8 and 9) of the track's signature wager, the 50-Cent Pick-4 - which sports a $50,000 guarantee and low 15 percent takeout - will also be seen on the live broadcast, hosted by Dave Brower, along with Dave Little, Bob "Hollywood" Heyden and track announcer Ken Warkentin. Post time for the eighth race is 9:22 p.m.

Free program pages for the Pick-5 and Pick-4, courtesy of Track Master, are available on the Meadowlands' website (www.playmeadowlands.com) and on the handicapping section at www.ustrotting.com.

WANNA WIN $100G? The 13th race 20-Cent Jackpot Super High Five has a carryover of $120,134, which means something extremely simple: If there is one winning ticket, that player will collect well over $100,000 for a 20-cent wager.

SUPER SATURDAY

They'll be plenty going on at the Big M on Saturday (Post time, 6:35 p.m.) as well, with big action expected in different forms.

Based on last week's wagering, one can expect to shoot for some big pools. Last Saturday's total handle was $2,719,591, which averages out to $209,199 per race, the fourth time this year the track has reached the $200,000 per race plateau.

The action was especially big in Race 8 when a total of $317,113 was wagered, with the Pick-4 pool raking in $94,699, the Exacta $83,471 and Trifecta $68,065.

Also on the Saturday schedule is the World Harness Handicapping Challenge, presented by DerbyWars.com.

The WHHC Qualifier, which was canceled after three races due to the Feb. 17 snow storm, made it necessary for Big M management to reschedule the Super Qualifier for Saturday (March 3). Four seats for the WHHC Championship Qualifier are up for grabs.

The qualifier has a $400 total fee ($200 to enter plus $200 in a real-money bankroll) and has a format that requires players to bet a minimum of $20 Win, Place, Show or WPS wagers on 10 Meadowlands races. Players can register on-site Saturday up until 7:15 p.m.

Other WHHC Saturday events of note include an online qualifier hosted by TVG/4NJBets. The contest includes three seats into the WHHC Final (plus travel expenses). Also on tap is a qualifier that will take place at Tioga Downs (Nichols, NY).

The WHHC Championship Final is slated for Saturday, April 28 at the Meadowlands and has a guaranteed prize pool of $75,000.

For more information on how to become a WHHC partner outlet or sponsor, contact the Big M's Rachel Ryan at raryan@playmeadowlands.com or201-842-5015.