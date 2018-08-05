Day At The Track

First Hambletonian heat goes to Crystal Fashion

07:30 AM 05 Aug 2018 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Crystal Fashion, harness racing
Crystal Fashion and driver Tim Tetrick wins first heat of the Hambletonian
Lisa Photo

EAST RUTERFORDS, NJ - August 4, 2018 - Atlanta blazed the fractions but it was Crystal Fashion who got up at the wire to win the eighth race, the first of two $100,000 Hambletonian Elimination heats on Saturday afternoon at the Meadowlands Racetrack.

Crystal Fashion, driven by Tim Tetrick and trained by Jim Campbell, crossed the wire in 1:50 1/5, for a neck victory over the filly, Atlanta, with 5 Â½ lengths back to Met's Hall in third. The time equaled the stakes and track record for a 3-year-old trotting gelding.

Evaluate and Hat Trick Habit finished fourth and fifth, respectively, to advance to the $1 million Hambletonian Final.

"I liked my chances to make the final," said Tetrick. "I tipped him to chase the mare down. My horse made up a lot of ground [from sixth] to catch that mare."

Crystal Fashion paid $10.00, $4.20, $3.00. Atlanta, sent off at 8-5, returned $3.60, $3.00. Met's Hall, 40-1, paid $9.60 to show.

The winner, a son of Cantab Hall, was bred by Hanover Shoe Farms and races in the name of Fashion Farms LLC of New Hope, PA.

From the Meadowlands Publicity Department

 

 


 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Atlanta beats the boys in $1M Hambletonian
05-Aug-2018 11:08 AM NZST
Shartin N, Dream Together score big
05-Aug-2018 11:08 AM NZST
Western Joe sizzles in Sam McKee Memorial
05-Aug-2018 08:08 AM NZST
The Meadows feature pace to Vague Traces
05-Aug-2018 08:08 AM NZST
Hambletonian second elim to Tactical Landing
05-Aug-2018 08:08 AM NZST
Late charge gets Stay Hungry Cane Pace win
05-Aug-2018 07:08 AM NZST
First Hambletonian heat goes to Crystal Fashion
05-Aug-2018 07:08 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News