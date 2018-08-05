First Hambletonian heat goes to Crystal Fashion

Crystal Fashion and driver Tim Tetrick wins first heat of the Hambletonian

EAST RUTERFORDS, NJ - August 4, 2018 - Atlanta blazed the fractions but it was Crystal Fashion who got up at the wire to win the eighth race, the first of two $100,000 Hambletonian Elimination heats on Saturday afternoon at the Meadowlands Racetrack.

Crystal Fashion, driven by Tim Tetrick and trained by Jim Campbell, crossed the wire in 1:50 1/5, for a neck victory over the filly, Atlanta, with 5 Â½ lengths back to Met's Hall in third. The time equaled the stakes and track record for a 3-year-old trotting gelding.

Evaluate and Hat Trick Habit finished fourth and fifth, respectively, to advance to the $1 million Hambletonian Final.

"I liked my chances to make the final," said Tetrick. "I tipped him to chase the mare down. My horse made up a lot of ground [from sixth] to catch that mare."

Crystal Fashion paid $10.00, $4.20, $3.00. Atlanta, sent off at 8-5, returned $3.60, $3.00. Met's Hall, 40-1, paid $9.60 to show.

The winner, a son of Cantab Hall, was bred by Hanover Shoe Farms and races in the name of Fashion Farms LLC of New Hope, PA.

From the Meadowlands Publicity Department



