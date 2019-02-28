Day At The Track

Cadiz wins Quinte+ at Vincennes

07:16 AM 28 Feb 2019 NZDT
Cadiz
LeTrot photo
Today’s Quinte+ race of the day was the Prix de Sedan (purse 48,000€, 200meters, 17 European starters) and the 9.7/1 odds Cadiz (7f Ready Cash-Mazurka) scored for Alain Laurent and Ecurie Cheffreville.
 
The winner recorded his 17 th career win in 38 starts now for 241,520€ earned. 2.4/1Angle Of Attach (7g Scarlet Knight) took second for pilot Gabriele Gelormini and trainer Robert Bergh.
 
4/1 Nancy America (8f Revenue) was third with Franck Nivard up, ahead of 6.8/1 Colorado Blue handled by J-M Bazire and 22.3/1 Well Done la Marc with trainer Bjorn Goop aboard.
 
The Q+ exact order payoff was 12,094.60€ for the 2€ wager and there were 36 winning tickets.
 
The Q+ pool was 3,300,600€ and the race handled over 6.9€ million (all bets including the Quinte+).
 
Jean-Michel Bazire teamed his trainee Galilea Money (3f Bold Eagle-Union Money) to a 1.17.7kr victory in the Prix de Montsalvy (purse 46,000€, 2700 meters, nine starters) as the 9/10 favorite.
 
The filly recorded her third victory in six career starts for Bazire and owner/breeder Yvan Bernard.
 

Galilea Money     - LeTrot photo
 
It was two straight for Bazire in the Prix de Lure (purse 52,000€, 2700 meters, 14 starters) as he piloted trainee 1.6/1 Cidjie de Guez (7f Pomerol de Laumac-Prima de Guez0 to a 1.13.3kr.This mare is owned by Ecurie Vautors.
 
Bazire was back for another victory in the Prix de Bemecourt (purse 31,000€, 2100 meters autostart, 12 starters) with 1.1/1 favorite Euripide Ludois (5g Kepler-Rhapsodie Kudoise). Stephane Bourlier trains the winner.
 
 
by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink
