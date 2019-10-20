Son of Orlando Vici tops sale

October 18, 2019 - The fall Caen Trotteurs harness racing sale was completed with sessions on October 15-16.

In total there were 823 lots consigned, 685 lots being yearlings.

Below is the total sale results and the October 15-16 summary.

We reported the prior days last week.

The sale topper on October 15 was the yearling colt Igor du Regency, a son of Orlando Vici , that brought 29,000€ from Philippe Dewulf.

Philippe Dewulf pedigree

The October 16th sale topper was hip 822, a weanling filly names Juventus du Klau (wf, Cash And Go -Kitty- Coktail Jet ), that brought 21,000€ from Alain Dambrires. This is by a full brother to Bold Eagle.