Son of Orlando Vici tops sale

09:45 AM 20 Oct 2019 NZDT
Igor du Regency
October 18, 2019 - The fall Caen Trotteurs harness racing sale was completed with sessions on October 15-16.

In total there were 823 lots consigned, 685 lots being yearlings.

Below is the total sale results and the October 15-16 summary.

The sale topper on October 15 was the yearling colt Igor du Regency, a son of Orlando Vici, that brought 29,000€ from Philippe Dewulf.

The October 16th sale topper was hip 822, a weanling filly names Juventus du Klau (wf, Cash And Go-Kitty-Coktail Jet), that brought 21,000€ from Alain Dambrires. This is by a full brother to Bold Eagle.

 

 

Thomas H. Hicks

 

