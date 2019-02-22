Cain to drive for new stable in Sydney

Enjoy the driving talents of Leonard Cain while you can.

The 19-year-old concession driver will leave his native Queensland in March to further his career in Western Sydney.

The south-east Queensland horseman is one of the state’s leading concession drivers.

He is currently employed by his father, Errol, at Logan Village.

As of today (Feb 21) Cain had reined home 48 winners and 114 place-getters ($361,712) from 482 drives this season.

“It’s still to be confirmed but it is likely to happen within the next month. Noel Daley is returning home from the United States. He was one of their best up there and he’s going to set up a stable not too far from Menangle," Cain said.

“It will be a great opportunity to work with someone who has so much harness racing knowledge both here and abroad. I’ve loved it here but I want to further my career in a bigger city working for a world renown trainer.

“I really enjoy driving. I started in September 2016 and I’m not sure how many winners I’ve driven. I’d say it would be around the 150 mark,” Trinity College (Beenleigh) educated Cain said.

Last Friday he drove the Kerry Smith trained Annika Magic to win race nine, and then three days later at the same venue he won behind the Wayne Graham trained Boulder City, in race six.

Cain has seven drives this Saturday night at Albion Park, including Annika Magic in the first event for C4 or better pacers.

"She won well from barrier three here last week and even though she's drawn three on the second row this time, she only needs a decent run to be right in it again," Cain said.

However he thought the Peter Greig trained Bodhi Tree was a better winning chance in the feature event - the Kevin & Kay Seymour $21,160 Open Pace (race seven).

"He's a nice horse who has copped a tough race. He hasn't raced for a month and will be much better for the run. He's won 23 races and has drawn well enough (4) to get a good trip," Cain said.

"I think Bodhi Tree will put in a strong effort. He would be my best winning chance on Saturday."

The gifted teenager has a strong book of drives on Saturday. He will line up in seven of the 10 races carded.

“I don’t usually have this many. I’m grateful people are starting to recognise my driving. I love it and just want to keep getting better. I’m looking forward to a busy Saturday night,” Cain said.

Cain will drive in the first five races. He also liked the prospects of the Ryan Veivers trained Ima Top Tycoon in the fifth event for C2 or better pacers, despite the second line draw.

"One on the second row will actually suit him because if he can get handy on the fence he has a lethal last 100m sprint in him."

Cain also thought the Brian McCall trained Rocknroll Music could test them from a nice draw in the eighth event, which is also for the C2 and faster pacers.

"He's drawn three and is better than his last two runs suggest. He's tough and has a bit of speed. He's also a genuine type who should be right in this," Cain said.

Footnote: Cain brought up his half century at Redcliffe yesterday (Thursday) when he won the first two races on the nine-strong card. He saluted behind the Errol Cain trained Modern Thought, and the Ben Aldons trained Night Ninja respectively.



by Duane Ranger

for Racing Queensland

