Day At The Track

Calaska de Guez wins at Enghien

07:24 AM 04 Aug 2019 NZST
Calaska Du Guez, harness racing Holzarte Vedaquais, harness racing
Calaska Du Guez holds on at the finish
Holzarte Vedaquals is a winner at Enghien

This day’s featured Prix du Parc des Princes (purse 67,000€, 2150 meters autostart, 16 starters, Quinte+ race of the day) at Enghien was a battle to the line with 7/2 odds Calaska de Guyez (7g Pomerol de Laumac) victorious for trainer/driver Jean Michel Bazire and Ecurie Vautors.

The winner now shows 18 career victories in 45 starts for life earnings of 355,800€. The 4/5 favorite Jerry Mom (6m Ready Cash-Graziella), a full-brother to Traders, was a close second with Pierre Vercruysse up for trainer Luc Roelens and owner JPB Building BVBA, this horse 4-3-1 in last eight starts.

The 7.8/1 Nancy America (8f Revenue-Camargue) was third with Franck Nivard aboard. 22/1 Coktail Julino and 47/1 Crepe de Satin completed the top five setting up a Q+ exact order payoff of 958.60€ to 456 winning ticket holders. The Q+ pool was 2,967,161€ and the total wagered on this race exceeded 6,595,000€. Race time was 1.13.3kr.

Two year olds appeared on the card with the Prix de la Porte de Choisy (purse 27,000€, 2150 meters autostart, nine starters) showcasing the 7/10 winning favorite Holzarte Vedaquais (2m Brillantissime-Chikka Vedaquais) as this Philippe Allaire trainee won his second in as many starts.

Race time was 1.17.4kr, J-F Guay bred this one that bested 5/2 Heartbreaker One (2m Alto de Viette) handled by Franck Nivard. 26/1 Hazard du Gite (2m Unwavering du Gite) was third.

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

