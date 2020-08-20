California horse racing backs equine innovation

Horse racing in the state has been under significant scrutiny in recent years but industry leaders have embraced sweeping reforms – the most recent of which sees Kildare-based Equine MediRecord (EMR) provide its revolutionary anti-doping and horse welfare software to Thoroughbred owners on the west coast

The deal is the latest notch in the belt of a company which launched its system just two years ago but has already amassed an impressive list of clients including the Irish Veterinary and Welfare Commission, Irish Harness Racing Association, Kentucky Thoroughbred Association and the Arabian Racing Organisation.

The company, which was present at the World Trotting Conference in 2019 in Sweden, sells and maintains a revolutionary mobile application, website and drug database to allow proper, timely recording of the many medicines and vaccinations that are routinely administered.

This system allows for the full veterinary history of the horse to be recorded securely, ensuring the best possible horse welfare as well as aid with crucial anti-doping procedures.

“I was impressed with EMR’s system,” commented Executive Director of the California Horse Racing Board, Scott Chaney. “Equine medical records are digitized and recorded on a mobile and web-based application used by trainers or their vets.”

Once records are entered into the system they cannot be altered, providing integrity and transparency for all concerned. The Thoroughbred Owners of California (TOC) have unanimously agreed to support the set-up and implementation of the system.

A spokesperson explained that “as governmental regulations become more strict, Equine MediRecord makes following the regulations easier and less costly.” However, it’s not just about satisfying regulations - the system automatically calculates such things as when the next required vaccination is due and sends a series of reminders to customers.

"In fact, using the system has proven to reduce time spent on regulatory documentation by 50% and ensure complete compliance when inspected by regulators. Equine Medirecord CEO, Pierce Dargan, is understandably thrilled with the latest news.

He said: “We have been very impressed with the desire and determination to promote transparency and equine welfare, not just by the Thoroughbred Owners of California but also the equine community of California as a whole. We feel our system can play a role in the movement to help ensure that our children will be able to enjoy horse racing the way we have for generations – to be a part of that work is very exciting.”

At a time when horse welfare and sport integrity are firmly under the microscope, this Irish innovation could not have arrived at a better time.