Day At The Track

€80,000 Prix Vichy Celestins

12:45 AM 09 Jun 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Calin de Morge
Calin de Morge
Le Trot Photo

June 8, 2017 - 2.4/1 favorite Calin de Morge (5g Ozio Royal-Paradise Princess), shown below, took today’s Vichy FR featured Prix Vichy Celestins (purse €80,000, 3525 meters distance handicap, 18 starters) clocked in 1.15.8kr over the extended distance.

Serge Peltier was the pilot for trainer David Haou and Ecurie HD Trot, the owner.

The game 50 meter penalized and 27/1 Ulk Medoc (9m Karikal-Organza Haut Gilet) was a fast closing second for Anthony Barrier and owner/trainer Lionel Cesar. Third was the 25 meter handicapped and 16/1 Atout du Lerre (7g Oakwood du Closet-Haquikmie) for trainer/driver Franck Anne.

Bel Avis was fourth in the beaten field that included Tagada Tagada and Be Mine de Houelle.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Busy Grand Circuit weekend begins Friday
09-Jun-2017 01:06 AM NZST
Favorites rule in NYSS At Buffalo Raceway
08-Jun-2017 12:06 PM NZST
Dirty Secret survives wide trip
08-Jun-2017 12:06 PM NZST
Friday card cancelled at Scarborough Downs
08-Jun-2017 11:06 AM NZST
'Valley' surpasses earnings mark with upset
08-Jun-2017 11:06 AM NZST
Empire Breeders Classic eliminations
08-Jun-2017 06:06 AM NZST
Post Time Announces Thursday Line-Up
08-Jun-2017 05:06 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News