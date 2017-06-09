€80,000 Prix Vichy Celestins

June 8, 2017 - 2.4/1 favorite Calin de Morge (5g Ozio Royal -Paradise Princess), shown below, took today’s Vichy FR featured Prix Vichy Celestins (purse €80,000, 3525 meters distance handicap, 18 starters) clocked in 1.15.8kr over the extended distance.

Serge Peltier was the pilot for trainer David Haou and Ecurie HD Trot, the owner.

The game 50 meter penalized and 27/1 Ulk Medoc (9m Karikal -Organza Haut Gilet) was a fast closing second for Anthony Barrier and owner/trainer Lionel Cesar. Third was the 25 meter handicapped and 16/1 Atout du Lerre (7g Oakwood du Closet -Haquikmie) for trainer/driver Franck Anne.

Bel Avis was fourth in the beaten field that included Tagada Tagada and Be Mine de Houelle.

Thomas H. Hicks