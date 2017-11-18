Day At The Track

Call Me Queen Be takes $40,000 feature

03:55 PM 18 Nov 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Call Me Queen Be, harness racing
Call Me Queen Be
Darragh Riordan Photo

YONKERS, NY, Friday, November 17, 2017—Call Me Queen Be (Eric Goodell, $8.20) retook the lead early and grudgingly held it late Friday night (Nov. 17th), winning Yonkers Raceway’s blindly-drawn (by modern technology) $40,000 harness racing filly and mare Open Pace.

Away second from post potion No. 2, ‘Queen Be’ at first was pocketed to HP Sissy (Dan Dube) then retook before a :27.2 opening quarter-mile.

It was a :56.1 intermission when Regil Elektra (Joe Bongiorno) offered a fruitless, first-up bid from fifth. Meanwhile, Call Me Queen Be maintained her social status in and out of a 1:24.3 three-quarters, taking a length-and-a-half lead into the lane.

She would need just about all of it. Slight 5-2 favorite All About Madi (Brian Sears), who won the draw but sat a loose three-hole, stormed home inside. ‘Madi’s’ memo arrived a tad late as she missed a scant nose in 1:53.3. Mach it a Par (Jason Bartlett) left the cones to snatch third, beaten a half-length. HP Sissy and She’sjustadelight N (Ron Cushing) settled for the pre-turkey leftovers.

For tepid second choice Call Me Queen Be, a 4-year-old millionairess daughter of Somebeachsomewhere co-owned by Let it Ride Stables & Dana Parham and trained by Ross Croghan, it was her fourth win in 19 seasonal starts. The exacta paid $21.40, with the triple returning $63.50.

Frank Drucker

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Juslikeaqueen sparkles in Dayton Open
18-Nov-2017 17:11 PM NZDT
Truth And Liberty continues to dominate
18-Nov-2017 17:11 PM NZDT
Call Me Queen Be takes $40,000 feature
18-Nov-2017 15:11 PM NZDT
A gutsy effort gives Kahoku Batavia feature
18-Nov-2017 15:11 PM NZDT
Paul Minore & Joe Faraldo emerge victorious
18-Nov-2017 15:11 PM NZDT
A strong Blooded Horse Sale
18-Nov-2017 08:11 AM NZDT
Artspeak and Muscle Massive on the move
18-Nov-2017 03:11 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News