Call to action: Contact Premier Ford

Standardbred Canada (SC) continues to support Ontario Racing’s efforts in lobbying the Ontario Provincial Government to allow racetracks in the province to resume racing. To support this initiative further, SC asks our Ontario members to take action and contact their elected MPPs.

In addition to the extensive and diligent lobbying efforts by Industry leaders, it’s important that we have all participants in the Ontario horse racing industry involved in contacting our provincial government.

Since the lockdown and emergency stay at home order, there has been an exodus of Ontario horses and horse people to the United States, members are struggling financially, and the Standardbred industry has clearly demonstrated that racing can be conducted safely.

We are at a critical crossroad and it’s imperative that we all do our part! We would ask you to customize the letter we’ve provided and send to your elected MPP in your riding as soon as possible!

We are hopeful that this grassroots industry initiative will generate additional awareness in this concerted effort to allow the resumption of Ontario horse racing.

From June through December, 2020 and from late February through early April this year, the industry demonstrated that it can operate safely and successfully and is prepared to adhere to all new governmental health protocols and operational procedures for racing to operate in Ontario.

We need your help to ensure your voice and concerns are heard and understood by Premier Ford and his cabinet members and understand that horse racing in Ontario needs to resume as soon as possible for the livelihood of our members and sport and for the health of our horses.

Please support the return to racing in Ontario by acting now and sending the letter below to your local MPP.

Click here for the letter template.

How Do I Use The Letter Template?

Use the link below and put in your postal code toward the bottom of the web page to find the MPP(s) serving in your area and their contact information. Click here to access information on your local MPP.

You can customize the letter template by adding:

✓ Your name and address

✓ The date you are sending the letter.

✓ The MPP’s contact information and title(s)

✓ Your name at the bottom of the letter and an email address and / or phone number in case they reach out to you.

Send your letter either via email or by mail to the address or email address found on the MPP’s contact page once you have input your postal code into the search box at the bottom of the page at the link noted above.

If you have any questions, or need any assistance, please email communications@standardbredcanada.ca