Jack Callaghan savours special win

Morisset reinsman Jack Callaghan savoured a special win on Yourblueyescrying as part of a harness racing career-best five victories at one meeting at Newcastle Paceway on Monday.
The 18-year-old, who dominated Hunter Valley pacing in 2018-19 with 50 victories in his first full season, had just one winning treble before Monday's breakthrough success on the eight-race card.
He guided Miss Ciriello, Yourblueyescrying, Repartee, Misterfire and For The Bettor to wins in consecutive events.
"I thought I had a pretty good book going into it but you never expect to have days like them, so it was good to pull it off," Callaghan said.
The 1.5-metre win of Yourblueyescrying, trained by Chris Bourke, was a highlight for Callaghan.
The mare was bred and is owned by Dean Latter and his late wife Anne Bourke, who died in February when hit by a car while crossing a road at Heddon Greta.
Yourblueyescrying had not won since July 2018.
"That was a pretty special win," Callaghan said.
"Dean and the rest of the family were rapt with that and I was just lucky to be a part of a special win like that."
Callaghan started his winning streak with the Margot Lennox-trained Miss Ciriello.
"She's racing really well at the moment and when she gets into the lead or a forward position, she seems to really relish that," he said.
"Margot has her going really good at the moment and it was good to get a win on her."
Jack's father, Mark, trains Repartee and For The Bettor, while Misterfire, which hung on in a photo finish, is trained by Joe Clark.