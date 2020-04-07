Day At The Track

Jack Callaghan savours special win

11:00 AM 07 Apr 2020 NZST
Jack Callaghan
Jack Callaghan

Morisset reinsman Jack Callaghan savoured a special win on Yourblueyescrying as part of a harness racing career-best five victories at one meeting at Newcastle Paceway on Monday.

The 18-year-old, who dominated Hunter Valley pacing in 2018-19 with 50 victories in his first full season, had just one winning treble before Monday's breakthrough success on the eight-race card.

"I thought I had a pretty good book going into it but you never expect to have days like them, so it was good to pull it off," Callaghan said.

The 1.5-metre win of Yourblueyescrying, trained by Chris Bourke, was a highlight for Callaghan.

The mare was bred and is owned by Dean Latter and his late wife Anne Bourke, who died in February when hit by a car while crossing a road at Heddon Greta.

Yourblueyescrying had not won since July 2018.

"That was a pretty special win," Callaghan said.

"Dean and the rest of the family were rapt with that and I was just lucky to be a part of a special win like that."

Callaghan started his winning streak with the Margot Lennox-trained Miss Ciriello.

"She's racing really well at the moment and when she gets into the lead or a forward position, she seems to really relish that," he said.

"Margot has her going really good at the moment and it was good to get a win on her."

Jack's father, Mark, trains Repartee and For The Bettor, while Misterfire, which hung on in a photo finish, is trained by Joe Clark.

 
By Craig Kerry
 
