Calle Crown wins Prix de Vincennes

Calle Crown (6m Great Challenger-Hillary Crown) rallied to win the Grand Prix de Vincennes (Gr. III, purse 80,000€, 2925 meters, International) at Cagnes sur Mer timed in 1.14.2kr. Pierre Vercruysse reined this Tomas Malmqvist trainee that now has two wins and a second in his last three for owner Easy KP. His career earnings are 286,404€.

Dream de Lasserie (7g Orlando Vic i) was second for Romain Derieux and Ecurie Daidou. Third was the 25-meter handicapped Brooke du Boscar (9f Look de Star ) with Yves Hurel aboard. Callie Crown

On the undercard were two upper level races. First, the Prix de Syracuse (purse 29,000€, 2925 meters, European) went to 5.6/1 odds Making Love (9g Ken Warkentin-Nouvelle Action) reined by Pierre Vercruysse for owner Measurable Success AB and trainer Daniel Parling. This was the winner’s first win in France and it raised his life earnings to 110,648€.

Emiliano (6m Love You -Quarda du Rib) was second with Dominik Loqueneux the pilot for Ecurie des Charmes and trainer Yannick Alain Briand. Third was the Steve Stefano teamed Batum des Bruyeres (9g L’Eau du Verna y) for trainer J.M. Roubaud.

Making Love

The undercard also included the Prix de Saint-Malo (purse 33,000€, 2925 meters, European) and Pierre Vercruysse was again the winner, teaming Eden Basque (6g Singalo -Janga) to the 1.14.3kr victory. Nicolas Ensch trains this now nine-time winner for Ecurie Castagniccia. Eden raised his life earnings to 177,890€. Delmonica (7f Prince d’Espace ) was second for Stephane Cingland and trainer Anthony Muidebled. Third was the Jean Charles Feron trainer and reined Belle au Vent (9g Jag de Bellouet) .

Eden Basque

Vercruysse posted three consecutive wins this day at Cagnes sur Mer, as reported above, and his trainee Moni Viking took the feature at Enghien. The Winter Meet at CSM showcased the Grand Criterium de Vitesse that went to Vivid Wise As from the Gocciadoro stable. The other results from the winter meet are shown below.

TOP 3 HORSES (excl. Grand Critérium de Vitesse Nice-Matin)

Elsa de Belfonds - 108 200€

Good Morning - 64 800€

El Villagio - 58 170€

TOP 3 TRAINERS- MEETING 2019-2020

Romuald Mourice - 33 victories

Yannick-Alain Briand - 30 wins

Vincent Martens - 24 wins

TOP 3 DRIVERS - MEETING 2019-2020

Christophe Martens - 25 victories

David Bekaert - 21 wins

Yannick-Alain Briand - 12 wins

LeTrot files/photos