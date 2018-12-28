Day At The Track

Camera Lady in 14th victory this season

01:30 PM 28 Dec 2018 NZDT
Camera Lady
Camera Lady extended her career bankroll to $275,798
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 27, 2018 -- Camera Lady endured a demanding first quarter en route to her 14th win this year -- and 29th over the past two harness racing seasons -- in Thursday's $18,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Fox Valley Charm stretched out Camera Lady to a 27.2 opening quarter before she could cross over. But when Dave Palone gave Camera Lady a 30.2 second-panel breather, she was able to turn aside the first-over challenge of Circle The Page and hold off Fox Valley Charm by a length in 1:54. Sansovina Hanover rallied for show.

Ron Burke trains the 4-year-old daughter of Dragon Again-Ann Van Go, who extended her career bankroll to $275,798, for Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi LLC.

Palone collected three wins on the 11-race program while Jim Pantaleano and trainer J.L. Adams teamed for a pair of victories.

Live racing at The Meadows continues with a special Friday card that features a $1,628.89 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5. First post is 1:05 PM.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

