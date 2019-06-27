Day At The Track

Camera Lady pulls off 15-1 shocker

09:52 AM 27 Jun 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Camera Lady,Harness racing
Camera Lady winning Wednesday’s feature at The Meadows
Chris Gooden photo

WASHINGTON, PA, June 26, 2019 -- Dismissed at 15-1, Camera Lady blew by the 3-5 favorite, Touchamatic, down the backside and held on late to pull off the harness racing upset in Wednesday's $18,000 Filly & Mare Open Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Camera Lady was fifth down the backside when Ronnie Wrenn, Jr. sent her after Touchamatic, who had won eight of her last nine starts. The 5-year-old daughter of Dragon Again-Ann Van Go had little trouble putting away the favorite but was all out to hold off her stablemate, Rosemary Rose, in deep stretch. Camera Lady prevailed by a head in 1:50.3, lowering her life mark by 1.2 seconds, while Touchamatic saved show.

Ron Burke trains Camera Lady, who extended her career bankroll to $369,688, for Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi LLC.

Jim Pantaleano collected three wins on the 13-race program, including a pair for trainer J.L. Adams.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes with a special Friday twilight card, first post 5:30 PM, that features a Driver Charity Challenge and Family Fun Night.

 

By Evan Pattak

for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Love A Good Story quickest in NYSS
27-Jun-2019 12:06 PM NZST
Camera Lady pulls off 15-1 shocker
27-Jun-2019 09:06 AM NZST
Miller highlights Post Time
27-Jun-2019 09:06 AM NZST
He's Packin posts second straight win
27-Jun-2019 09:06 AM NZST
7th annual Charity Night at the Races held
27-Jun-2019 07:06 AM NZST
Hi-5 carryover cracks $20k
27-Jun-2019 07:06 AM NZST
Road to the Hambletonian Week 6
27-Jun-2019 04:06 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News