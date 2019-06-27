Camera Lady pulls off 15-1 shocker

WASHINGTON, PA, June 26, 2019 -- Dismissed at 15-1, Camera Lady blew by the 3-5 favorite, Touchamatic, down the backside and held on late to pull off the harness racing upset in Wednesday's $18,000 Filly & Mare Open Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Camera Lady was fifth down the backside when Ronnie Wrenn, Jr. sent her after Touchamatic, who had won eight of her last nine starts. The 5-year-old daughter of Dragon Again-Ann Van Go had little trouble putting away the favorite but was all out to hold off her stablemate, Rosemary Rose, in deep stretch. Camera Lady prevailed by a head in 1:50.3, lowering her life mark by 1.2 seconds, while Touchamatic saved show.

Ron Burke trains Camera Lady, who extended her career bankroll to $369,688, for Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi LLC.

Jim Pantaleano collected three wins on the 13-race program, including a pair for trainer J.L. Adams.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes with a special Friday twilight card, first post 5:30 PM, that features a Driver Charity Challenge and Family Fun Night.

By Evan Pattak

for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association