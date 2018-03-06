Camluck Classic logo unveiled

London, March 5, 2018 -- The Raceway at Western Fair District has released the official logo for the newly minted harness racing Camluck Classic Invitational Pace which will be held this year on Saturday, May 26th at the London, Ontario venue.

The $150,000 race, presented by title sponsor Seelster Farms, will feature the best older pacers in North America and has become on of the 'go to' events of early summer in London.

Western Fair District's graphic designer Jake MacDonald created the new logo which features a clean, contemporary look utilizing a red, white and black colour scheme which are traditional Canadian colours and also most closely associated with Camluck and his regular driver Mike Lachance on the racetrack.

"We wanted something unique and fresh that captures the essence of what we want the Camluck Classic racing event to be and are pleased with the end result," said Director of Racing Greg Blanchard. "There are many subtle references in the new logo and we are excited about the opportunity to re-brand and grow what has become a very significant night on the Canadian racing calendar."

Fans are reminded that the Camluck Classic will be raced this year on a Saturday night rather than the traditional Friday night time slot. The power-packed program will feature a quartet of City of London Series Finals as well as the first leg of the Ontario Sires Stakes Gold division for three-year-old filly pacers to go along with the main event.

There will be special giveaways to commemorate the Camluck Classic with a brand new Infield Party also in the works.

Full event details will be announced soon and available at www.westernfairdistrict.com.

Greg Blanchard