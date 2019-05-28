Day At The Track

Camluck Classic post positions drawn

09:52 AM 28 May 2019 NZST
Rockin Ron, winner of last year’s signature race
LONDON...The field for the second harness racing edition of the $157,000 Camluck has been drawn and it was Ideal Jimmy drawing the coveted rail position while Rockin Ron, winner of last year's signature race, will leave right in behind from the trailing post eight.

Sintra, the lone local horse, has drawn post five for the husband-wife team of driver Jody Jamieson and trainer Stephanie Jamieson. The son of Mach Three will enter the Camluck Classic with a 6-1-0 record in his last seven starts.

Done Well, who captured the Confederation Cup in 1:50.2 in his last start, will be one of two starters for trainer Ron Burke. The son of Well Said has earnings approaching $600,000 and boasts a 2-1-0 record from three starts this season. He will line up from post two.

Below is the complete field in post position order:

1 Ideal Jimmy

2 Done Well

3 The Wall

4 Southwind Amazon

5 Sintra

6 Rockin Speed

7 Trump Nation

8 Rockin Ron

More than $400,000 in purses will be offered up on the program which will get underway at 6:55 p.m. The complete draw for Friday night's program will be held on Tuesday morning and will feature a powerful undercard which includes the Ontario Sires Stakes Grassroots divisions for three-year-old pacing fillies.

A quartet of City of London Series finals will also be contested that night with more than $100,000 up for grabs for three-year-old colts and fillies on both the trot and pace.

For more information, visit WesternFairDistrict.com.

 

Greg Gangle

