Camluck Classic field finalized, Live draw on Monday

LONDON...The field for this year's $157,000 Camluck Classic has now been finalized.

Back to defend his Camluck Classic title in the Ron Burke trainee Rockin Ron. The $1.7 million harness racing winner put together a sizzling performance last year when he set a new track record of 1:50.1. The seven-year-old gelding will have Louis Roy aboard.

Rockin Speed, trained by Jared & Joe Seekman, is the final starter for this years rich classic.

The son of Rockin Image is fresh off a fourth place finish in the Confederation Cup after finishing second in his elimination. The Indiana Sires Stakes graduate had a mark of 1:50.2 taken this year at Miami Valley. Billy Davis is expected to drive.



Rockin Ron --Jake MacDonald photo

Also confirmed starters and drivers this year are:

Done Well (Dexter Dunn)

Ideal Jimmy (Brent Holland)

The Wall (Joe Bongiorno)

Trump Nation (Jason Bartlett)

Sinta (Jody Jamieson)

Southwind Amazon (Dave Palone)

The post position draw for this year's Camluck Classic will be held live this Monday afternoon on The Raceway pre-game show, which airs at 5:45 p.m. (E.T.).

Race fans can tune into a special online broadcast of the Camluck Classic from The Raceway beginning at 10:30 p.m. The one-hour broadcast is part of a three-race series sponsored by the Central Ontario Standardbred Association (COSA).

The broadcast will be streamed on the Standardbred Canada website and aired via the Flamboro Downs, Grand River Raceway and Raceway at Western Fair District Facebook pages.

Camluck Classic night will also offer a powerful undercard that will include the Ontario Sires Stakes for three-year-old pacing fillies, a quartet of City Of London Series finals and several Preferred races.

Visitors will once again have a chance to enjoy the action from the confines of the giant Infield Tent, which was a hit with guests last year. It offers a unique vantage point and entertainment experience with fantastic food and beverage offerings for just $50 plus tax. Tickets to the Infield Event are currently on sale with limited tickets available.

The Party on the Patio will be back this year, and bigger and better than ever. Along with the delicious food and beverage offerings that will be available, popular local entertainers Sarina Haggarty and Connor Morand will be on hand performing their unique mix of new material and cover songs throughout the evening.

There will be many other contests and giveaways that night with more details to come. To stay up to date on the Camluck Classic and everything happening at The Raceway, visit www.westernfairdistrict.com.