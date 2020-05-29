Day At The Track

Camluck Classic virtual race for Friday

02:51 AM 29 May 2020 NZST
Bettors Wish, harness racing
Bettors Wish is one of the Virtual contenders

Columbus, OH — The U.S. Trotting Association, in conjunction with Off And Pacing, continues their harness racing series of simulated stakes races on Friday (May 29) with the Camluck Classic from virtual The Raceway at Western Fair District.

The Camluck Classic, originally scheduled to take place on Friday (May 29), was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shannon “Sugar” Doyle, the announcer at The Raceway at Western Fair District, will provide the call for the virtual race.

The simulated race can be viewed via the USTA Facebook page at this link, with the live stream starting at 10 a.m.

2020 Camluck Classic Simulated Race

PP-Horse-Driver

1. The Downtown Bus-Doug McNair

2. Sintra-Jody Jamieson

3. This Is The Plan-Yannick Gingras

4. Bettor’s Wish-Dexter Dunn

5. American History-Andrew McCarthy

6. Dorsoduro Hanover-Matt Kakaley

7. Century Farroh-Sylvain Filion

8. Easy Lover Hanover-Louis Philippe-Roy

